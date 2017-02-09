Hustling Timberline zooms past Bonney Lake, 54-29

Timberline's Keshara Romain, who led all scorers with 18 points, puts up an off-balance runner over Bonney Lake's Amanda Hone. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bonney Lake's Taryn Schelin, who was one of the Panthers' top scorers with eight points, shoots over Natalie Stark of Timberline. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Even with her feet tangled up with a Bonney Lake player, Timberline's Kiara Brooks passes off to a teammate in the first half.Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bonney Lake's Payton Mitchell blocks a layup attempt by Cadence Monti of Timberline. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Timberline huddles prior to tipoff.Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Timberline made hustle plays all night, including Mia Harriott keeping this ball in play as Bonney Lake's Amanda Hone defends. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Timberline's Kiara Brooks chases after a loose ball. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bonney Lake's Amanda Hone struggles to get by the defense of Timberline's Mia Harriott. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bonney Lake coach Dan Lisk sets the agenda for his squad prior to tipoff. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Timberline's Rachel Huynh brings the ball up court past Bonney Lake's Raelyn Kimmel. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bonney Lake's Shaya McQueen tries to fight through the defense of Timberline's Cadence Monti and Rayanna Dyas. Photo taken in Lacey on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com