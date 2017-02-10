Prep roundup: Londrell Hamilton’s miracle heave sends Wilson to state

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court Pause

1:37 Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

3:09 Highlights; Shalyse Smith has 16 points, 25 rebounds in Bellarmine's win over Beamer

1:35 Watch: Curtis coach Tim Kelly discusses Vikings' district win over Camas

3:27 Highlights: Hamilton dishes, Matthews dunks in Wilson's 69-62 win over North Thurston

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA