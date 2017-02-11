Girls basketball: Gig Harbor topples Wilson in districts

On paper, it looked like Gig Harbor’s West Central III/Southwest bi-district matchup against the Wilson High girls basketball team would be an even matchup. On the court, it played out differently.
The Tides controlled the game from start to finish, dominating in a 66-38 win and punching a ticket to the Class 3A state tournament.
“We just put it in another gear,” said Tides senior guard and captain Emily Shields, who finished with 18 points. “We wanted it badly. It feels really good. I’m really excited.”
Shields was locked in from the start, scoring 11 points in the first half for Gig Harbor.
“I was in a different zone,” she said. “It’s my senior year. I want to go to state. Go to the (Tacoma) Dome.”
Gig Harbor (18-3) was led by sophomore guard Brynna Maxwell, who scored a game-high 19 points, including two clutch three-pointers down the stretch in the second half.
“My coach just says to shoot when you’re open,” Maxwell said. “We needed some shots and my teammates found me. Credit to Wilson, they were playing hard. I was just able to hit some shots when we needed them.”
Gig Harbor will face Bethel on Thursday, 7:45 p.m. at Olympia High School in the bi-district semifinals. Wilson (13-9) is still alive, and will face Lakes on Tuesday, 6 p.m. at North Thurston High School in a loser-out game.
Bethel 48, Mountain View 26: Tianna Brown scored a game-high 15 points and Tiarra Brown had 14 points and seven rebounds as the Braves secured their first state berth since the 2011-12 season.
“We came out and we told our kids that he had to pick up our tempo,” said Bethel coach John Ainslie. “We played good aggressive man-to-man and we accumulated 14 steals in the first half and those all led to points.”
Brown had four of those steals and closely by Ghionna Porrecca had seven steals. Coach Ainslie said tenacity was the defining factor in the game.
“That was the key right there,” said Ainslie. “We broke their press and they fell back into the half court trap and we broke that with ease.”
2A WEST CENTRAL
White River 58, Lindbergh 26: The Hornets are headed to the 2A state tournament for the ninth consecutive year.
White River advances to the district semifinals to face Port Angeles at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Foss.
Staff writer Chase Hutchinson contributed to this report
DISTRICT PLAYOFF SCORES
4A boys
Winner-to-state
Federal Way 88, Kentridge 72
Curtis 59, Enumclaw 47
Union 63, Bellarmine Prep 53
Kentwood 76, Emerald Ridge 60
Loser-out
Kennedy Catholic 62, Puyallup 50
Auburn 56, Olympia 52
Mount Rainier 69, Auburn Riverside 61
3A girls
Winner-to-state
Lincoln 71, Peninsula 29
Prairie 72, Timberline 25
Bethel 48, Mountain View 26
Gig Harbor 66, Wilson 38
Loser out
Lakes 64, Evergreen 58
Bonney Lake 52, North Thurston 40
Yelm 57, Shelton 55
Kelso 55, Stadium 33
2A girls
Winner-to-state
Franklin Pierce 42, Olympia 39
North Kitsap 49, Fife 36
White River 58, Lindbergh 26
