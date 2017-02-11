Curtis cruises to team title in Region III championships.

Curtis coach Jasen Baril, left, huddles with his players before the start of the finals. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Aizayah Yacapin of Curtis, right, started the Vikings' march to a resounding team title with an eventual pin of Graham-Kapowsin's Noah Cortez in the 106-pound weight class. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Sumner's Marcus Peterson gets ridden by Josiah Rodriguez of Sunnyside but prevailed to capture the 132-pound weight class championship. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Sumner's Marcus Peterson gets a bear hug from coach Matt Harshman after he captured the 132-pound division. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
A pair of heavyweights knock heads in the 285-pound weight class which Moses Lake's Chandler Fluaitt, right, won over Curtis High's Calhoun Helmberger. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Ryan Wheeler of Curtis, top, defeated Sumner's Kalel Salcedo by 2-0 decision in the 113-pound class. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
South Kitsap's Mason Eaglin takes down Puyallup's Josh Franich and eventually pinned his opponent to win the 138-pound class Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Jay Roberts of Curtis is hoisted off his feet before being slammed to the mat by Izaiah Davis of South Kitsap in the 195-pound weight class. But Roberts rallied to win this matchup of football players by a 9-5 decision. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Vikings fans cheer on Jay Roberts comeback victory. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Jay Roberts of Curtis gets the advantage on Izaiah Davis of South Kitsap in the 195-pound weight class. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Jay Roberts gets a hug from his dad, Greg, after rallying to win the 195-pound class. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
An official raises the arm of South Kitsap's Sebastian Robles who pinned Graham-Kapowsin's Chad Simonson to capture the 145-pound class. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Alex Stuart of Curtis pinned Eisenhower's Raul Jimenez to take the 170-pound division. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Eisenhower's Raul Jimenez lies prone after being pinned by Alex Stuart of Curtis in the 170-pound division. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Puyallup's Casey Cramer pins the arm of Moses Lake's Daiman Vasquez behind his back but eventually lost the 182-pound final by decision, 6-2. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
South Kitsap's Mason Eaglin adjusts his head gear during a break. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Curtis coach Jasen Baril gives Patrick Wheeler some advice after he lost by decision to Sumner's C.J. Richmond in the 126-pound final. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Olympia's Layn Pannkuk defeated Davonn Keyes of South Kitsap in a consolation semifinal. Pannkuk went on to win the consolation final over Sumner's Trace Fischlin to finish third overall. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
