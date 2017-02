Highlights: Cameron Cranston lifts Union to state with win over Bellarmine Prep

The win secures Union of the top seed into the 4A state tournament – the Titans ended the regular season No. 1 in the WIAA’s 4A RPI rankings – and a trip to the semifinals of 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. The top eight RPI-ranked teams to qualify for state are guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome.