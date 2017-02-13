High School Sports

February 13, 2017 11:34 PM

State gymnastics primer: Sumner, Mt. Rainier aim at ending Woodinville’s gymnastics dynasty

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

STATE GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Saturday, Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

SCHEDULE

Thursday — 3A/2A: All-around competition begins at 11:30 a.m. State team competition begins at 3:45 p.m. with team awards and event finalists to be announced by 8:20 p.m.

Friday —3A/2A: Finals for the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise begin at 11 a.m. Event champions to be announced by 1 p.m. 4A: All-around competition begins at 1:30 p.m. State team competition begins at 5:40 p.m. with team awards and event finalists to be announced by 9:35 p.m.

Saturday — 4A: Finals for the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise begin at 11 a.m. Event champions to be announced by 1 p.m.

2016 CHAMPIONS — 4A

Team: Woodinville

All-around: Marisa Savage, Woodinville – 38.475

Uneven bars: Marisa Savage, Woodinville – 9.75

Balance beam: Kylie Mosset, Woodinville – 9.7

Floor exercise: Alli McManus, Woodinville – 9.775

Vault: Makayala Waggoner, Olympia – 9.85

2016 CHAMPIONS — 3A/2A

Team: Kamiakin

All-around: Ali Tate, Auburn – 37.225

Uneven bars: Kayla Porter, Auburn Mountainview – 9.375

Balance beam: Kayla Porter, Auburn Mountainview – 9.525

Floor exercise: Jade Anderson, Mt. Spokane – 9.625

Vault: Elena Fowler, Holy Names – 9.575

THE SKINNY

4A: What’s going to stop this Woodinville gymnastics dynasty? The Falcons have won three consecutive state titles after winning four in a row from 2007-10 and being the runner-up in 2012 and 2013 — so either first or second place in nine of the past 10 years. But if there’s a South Sound school with a fighting chance to upend Woodinville, maybe it’s Sumner, which won the 4A West Central District title last week behind senior Emi Bacha. Mt. Rainier’s Naleia Gomes placed fourth in the all-around last year behind three Woodinville gymnasts. She won the district all-around title last weekend (37.350 points) and freshman teammate Karissa Saelee was second (37.025). This is also the final run for Auburn Mountainview’s Kayla Porter, who tied for fourth in the 3A/2A all-around at state last year (36.5) despite of a foot injury, and placed second by 0.75 points as a sophomore. She was fourth in the 4A WCD meet this year (36.575).

3A/2A: Bonney Lake’s Nikole Otto has a shot to vault up the state all-around leaderboard in her final year. Literally. Otto’s best event is the vault, which she won a 3A/2A West Central District title in last weekend with a score of 8.275 and finished second in the district all-around race (32.6) behind Kingston’s Mikka Yamane (34.775). Otto tied for 28th in the Tacoma Dome last year in the all-around. Capital’s Isabel Sanchez is hoping to repeat her district-title success in the balance beam. She scored 8.575 in the event last weekend.

TICKETS

Daily passes are $17 for adults, $13 for students and those age 62 and older. All-tournament passes are $25 and $19 for students and those 62 and older.

