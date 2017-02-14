Tacoma Baptist advances past Tulalip Heritage in first round of Tri-Districts

In a game they needed to win, Tacoma Baptist came out with an unrelenting performance behind another strong night from PJ Talen, who scored 36 points for his second consecutive game in a 83-56 win over Tulalip Heritage in an elimination game in the 1B Tri-Distict tournament.
“This was a loser out game so you’re pretty motivated,” said Crusaders head coach Rich Hamlin. “We jumped on them right away, it was 21-8 after the first quarter and that was the message we wanted to send.”
Tacoma Baptist didn’t let up there, outscoring Tulalip Heritage 24-15 in the second quarter to go into the half with a comfortable 45-23 lead.
“It was a game we knew we needed and we played like it,” said Hamlin. “Our team goal would not have been satisfied had we dropped this one tonight.”
The Crusaders coasted through the final half of the game as they only needed to hold onto their existing lead as Tacoma Baptist’s Joey Pascua also had a good game, scoring 14 points.
“This puts us in the quarterfinals of the Tri-District (tournament) and we need one more win to go to state,” said Hamlin. “We play Thursday against Rainier Christian who has beaten us twice this year.”
The rematch is something the Crusaders have been looking forward to.
“We’re looking forward to playing to playing them again,” said Hamlin. “Both games have been one possession games.
“We were hopeful this would be a matchup we would get in districts and we got it.”
The teams will square off this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Auburn High School.
Clover Park 66, White River 59: Behind D.J. Kerson’s 18 points and 11 rebounds, Clover Park (16-9) escaped a 2A West Central District elimination game, and knocked White River out of the district playoffs.
Kerson gave the Warriors the lead back for good when he converted a layup with 1:42 to play at Curtis High School.
The Hornets came up empty on three consecutive possessions following Kerson’s layup. The Warriors converted three consecutive baskets, including two more by Kerson, to take a 62-54 lead with 40 seconds to go.
Brandon Howard hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds to go to trim Clover Park’s lead back to two possessions, but the Warriors made five of six free throw attempts in the final minute to seal it.
Davien Harris-Williams added 18 points for Clover Park while Anthony Grassi had 14.
Howard and Joe Flanigan scored 15 points apiece for the Hornets, and Alex Wallen added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peninsula 38, Kelso 30: In a game ruled by defense, the Seahawks secured a win over the Hilanders in an elimination game in the 3A West Center/Southwest bi-district tournament behind a strong performance by Peninsula sophomore Esther Pappuleas.
“Pappuleas, who comes off the bench really sparked us with nine points, four steals, and seven rebounds from the guard position,” said Peninsula coach Shane Patrick. “So she was pretty much the key for our scoring tonight.”
