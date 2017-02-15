State boys swimming: Curtis hopes to thwart Newport of Bellevue for state team title

2016-17 BOYS SWIMMING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday, King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way
Schedule
Friday: 4A preliminaries begin at 9:45 a.m.; 2A preliminaries at 2 p.m. and 3A preliminaries at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: 4A finals begin at 9:30 a.m.; 2A finals at 2:15 p.m. and 3A finals at 7 p.m.
2016 team champions
4A: Newport of Bellevue
3A: Bellevue
2A: Anacortes
Defending individual champions
4A: Mark Kim, Camas (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Jonathan Cook, Jackson (200 IM, 100 backstroke); Maksim Dolbinnin, Heritage (50 freestyle); Jeffrey Goong, Bothell (Diving)
3A: Daniel Ryaboshapka, Lakeside (Seattle) (100 backstroke)
2A: Derek Anderson, Lindbergh (Diving); Nathan Mathes, Anacortes (100 freestyle); James Buchanan, Lindbergh (100 backstroke)
The skinny
4A: Camas’ Mark Kim and Jackson’s Jonathan Cook are the only defending champions in multiple events this year, and are poised to make a run at a team title to overthrow Newport of Bellevue. The Papermakers’ Tom Utas enters as top seed in the 50 free and Jaden Kim is the second seed 100 yard butterfly. Curits’ Sam Abbott enters his last state finals as the top swimmer in the 100 yard freestyle and the fourth seed in the 50 yard freestyle. Rafael Rodriguez of Sumner also makes it back to state for diving as he looks to improve his fifth-place finish last year in the 3A championships.
3A: The field is virtually wide open for new champions to take individual titles as there is only one returning champion in Lakeside of Seattle’s Daniel Ryaboshapka in the 100 yard backstroke. However, Bainbridge looks to build upon last year’s freshman success as sophomores Makai Ingalls (100 butterfly) and William Waite (200 IM) near or at the top of the seedings. The South Sound is once again represented by Wilson and Stadium High School as the best chance to bring home any titles. The Rams’ experienced swimmers like Chris Harkness (200 freestyle) and Evan Chard (200 IM) will have to overcome the youth of the Tigers’ Gabriel Nickels (200 freestyle) and Bryce Soriano (200 IM).
2A: Steilacoom manages to almost always stay in the mix for individual titles and a team championship. The Sentinels has finished in the top five of the team-title hunt each of the past four years. Their top swimmer, senior Seth Koivisto, qualified as the fourth seed in both the 100 yard breaststroke and 200 IM, while teammates Chris Grandinette and Steven Froehle will try to challenge for the 50 free title. Outside the South Sound, Bellingham has swimmers like Brisen Pearson (100 butterfly, 50 free) and Brennan Drew (Diving) that are at the top of their events. The Northwest Conference has won the team title in six of the past eight years, with Anacortes winning back-to-back titles. Columbia River’s Rob Mead also comes in as the top seed of the 100 yard backstroke and 100 yard freestyle.
Tickets: Daily passes are $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens. Tournament passes are $16/$11.
