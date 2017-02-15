Roberto Gittens, Foss roll past Kingston, 92-70, in district semifinals

Top-ranked Foss High School has to get up and go.
That is not just the Falcons’ playing style – few teams in Class 2A play at their tempo – but it’s their livelihood in the postseason.
Because Foss is ranked 20th in the WIAA’s new Ratings Performance Index (RPI) system, it does not have the luxury of the top eight teams of automatically going to the state playoffs in Yakima.
So the Falcons have to keep winning – and they do. They shoved aside No. 9 Kingston, 92-70, in the semifinals of the 2A West Central District III tournament Wednesday night in their home gymnasium.
Up next: Fourth-ranked and defending WCD champion North Kitsap in the district title game Saturday at Foss.
Foss (19-5) shot a blistering 61.6 percent from the floor against the Buccaneers, converted turnovers from its fullcourt press into easy transition buckets in building a 30-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Even though Kington (16-7) never really went away until the final minutes, especially behind Gabe Gregory’s 24 points, the Falcons were never in danger of falling into a close game.
“We are playing pretty close to a (championship level), but we have some things to work on,” Foss standout Roberto Gittens, who scored 19 points. “We’ve got to get in better shape and stay focused – and keep pushing our momentum.”
Even with all the positives, there was one aspect of the game Wednesday that bothered him: Kingston’s easy scoring. The Buccaneers’ regulars shot 51.1 percent (24 of 47 field goals) in three-plus quarters.
“I don’t like (Kingston’s) shooting percentage, but we just get more possessions (with our fullcourt pressure),” Cocke said. “And with more possessions come more points.”
Micah Pollard led the Falcons with 20 points off the bench.
Oh yeah, that number again – No. 20.
“The RPI thing, everyone keeps asking me about it,” Cocke said. “It is just motivation. We see it as a way to go out and prove everyone wrong.”
Comments