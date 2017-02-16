Davien Harris-Williams, cold shooting cause early exit for River Ridge

The River Ridge High School boys basketball team had advanced to the Class 2A state playoffs the past 10 seasons.
That streak was snapped — one game short — on Thursday night at Curtis High School.
Clover Park’s Davien Harris-Williams scored a game-high 32 points and had 12 assists, while River Ridge struggled from the floor.
The Warriors built a double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter, and the Hawks dropped a 64-46 loss in a 2A West Central District elimination game.
“We didn’t get all of the shots we wanted out of the jump, and that really took us down a little bit,” senior guard Alex Coleman said. “That started it, at least.”
River Ridge made one shot from the floor in the first quarter, on Josh Kennedy’s opening layup. The Hawks didn’t score another field goal for more than eight minutes.
“It was just one of those nights they weren’t falling,” Coleman said. “We should have looked early for other opportunities, other ways.”
River Ridge shot 7 of 35 (20 percent) in the first half, and trailed, 24-18 at the break.
“When you miss two or three or four shots in a row, it’s hard not to hang your head,” River Ridge coach John Barbee said. “We tried to stay positive at halftime, and refocused.”
The Hawks cut the lead to one possession midway through the third quarter on one of Kolton Knox’s three 3-pointers, but never took the lead.
“I thought we got it going a little bit more, but then we couldn’t stop them,” Barbee said. “They were just the better team tonight.”
D.J. Kerson, who scored 11 points for the Warriors, sent the lead to double digits with just over four minutes to play.
Harris-Williams drained six 3-pointers — including his final basket with 31 seconds remaining — to help seal the win.
“He’s one of the best players in our league, and he showed it tonight,” Barbee said.
Jordan Skipper-Brown led River Ridge with 12 points, and Knox added 10.
Clover Park (17-9) advances to the state regionals next weekend, while River Ridge (17-9) will be absent from the state playoffs for the first time since 2006.
“You kind of want to leave a legacy, and I don’t feel like we accomplished that,” Coleman said.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Clover Park
8
16
17
23
_
64
River Ridge
3
15
16
12
_
46
CP – Harris 5, Harris-Williams 32, Grassi 9, Anderson 3, Kerson 11, Sealey 4
RR – Coleman 4, Skipper-Brown 12, Washington 3, Larson 8, Knox 10, Sanders 2, Kennedy 5, Valerio 2
Comments