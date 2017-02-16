The Federal Way Eagles comeback to beat Curtis in double-overtime

Federal Way's Malcolm Cola center and Jalen Womack, right celebrate with other Eagles players in the locker room after a double overtime 82-79 win over Curtis during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Curtis's Matthew Glaze drives past Federal Way's Jaden McDaniel looking to pass the ball during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
The Federal Way Eagle bench celebrates as they rush the court after a 82-79 double overtime win against Curtis during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Vikings coach Tim Kelly and players react to a foul call during the 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High. Federal Way won 82-79 in double overtime.
The Curtis bench and coaches react to missed foul shots that sunk the hopes of the Vikings during a 82-79 loss to Federal Way a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Federal Way's Marcus Stephens launches a last second shot past Curtis's John Moore that sent the Eagles into overtime during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High. The Eagles eventually won in double overtime 82-79.
Curtis's Tashon Brown avoids the block of Federal Way's Malcolm Cola and passes to a teammate during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Curtis's Tashon Brown drives past Federal Way's Palofino Jatta during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Curtis's Matthew Glaze intercepts a pass meant for Federal Way's Jaden McDaniel during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Federal Way's Malcolm Cola slam dunks for two points in during a 82-79 double-overtime win against Curtis during the 4A district semi-final boys basketball game Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Federal Way's Etan Collins scores over Curtis's John Moore during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
Curtis's Matthew Glaze got by Federal Way's Malcolm Cola for a reverse layup during a 4A district semi-final boys basketball game between Federal Way and Curtis High Schools Thursday 02/15/17 at Mt. Tahoma High.
