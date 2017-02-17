Curtis carries South Sound swimming torch at 4A state championships; sends 13 to finals

Don’t tell Curtis High School that boys swimming talent has been down in the South Sound the past few years compared to the rest of the state – or compared to the mighty 4A KingCo for that matter.
Curtis coach Dennis Piccolotto has never sent as many individuals on to the finals of the Class 4A state boys swimming and diving championships as he’ll send on Saturday with 13 Viking swimmers advancing through Friday’s preliminaries at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Curtis – you’re carrying the South Sound swimming torch.
“Guys really stepped up,” Piccolotto said. “We talked before coming in today about just doing their best. There’s no doubt when we look in the eyes of any of these Curtis guys when they hopped out that they gave it their all.”
Who else but Sam Abbott – who doubles as the three-time state water polo MVP and captain of the Curtis baseball team – to lead that charge. He helped keep Curtis in the hunt for the 4A team title, with Camas, Skyline and Issaquah looming as the likely contenders.
Abbott improved on his top seed time in the 100 freestyle to finish with the top preliminary time in 46.03 seconds. He also swam the No. 2 time in the 50 freestyle, finishing behind Camas’ Mark Kim in 21.22 seconds. Kim swam a 21.13.
Piccolotto saw nothing but cool from Abbott.
“He was ready,” Piccolotto said. “You look in his eyes and he had his game face on. He knew he had to work hard today and tomorrow is just fun. He put us in a great position to have a lot of fun.”
But Abbott said he wasn’t as collected as his coach perceived.
“There were definitely some jitters,” Abbott said. “Especially just warming up in the pool. But now it’s fine. I’m definitely hoping to improve tomorrow.”
The top eight swimmers in each event qualified for Saturday’s finals heat and 9-16 advance to Saturday’s consolation heat, where they can still earn points toward the team title.
Last year Curtis sent 12 swimmers to the final day and placed second as a team behind Newport of Bellevue.
So with 13 this year?
“Today is just setting us up for tomorrow,” Abbott said. “And anything can happen tomorrow. Swimming, or any sport, isn’t done on paper. We have to be ready and be on our A-game.”
Kentridge’s Jake Davies was on his A-game, too. He had the fourth-best preliminary time in the 100 breaststroke (58.03) and the fifth-best preliminary time in the 200 individual medley (1:56.47).
But without the elite competition in the West Central District tournament as he’s facing here – Hazen’s Ethan Dang and Jackson’s Jonathan Cook both swam automatic All-American times, with Dang finishing in 55 seconds and Cool in 55.35 – Davies prepared himself by coming to the King County Aquatic Center last week for the Northwest Conference college championships last week.
Davies will swim at Whitworth University next year.
“It’s vastly different here,” Davies said. “The competition in leagues and districts isn’t like it is here. But fortunately I compete against and see a lot of these guys in club swimming.”
And Kentridge swimmers prepared by bleaching their hair blond. Sean Galman said Davies led the effort this year as the team went to Bartel Drugs after the 4A NPSL championships.
“It’s a tradition, ever since my freshman year,” said Davies, a senior. “We go to Bartel Drugs and find the prettiest lady on the box and we pick that one.”
South Kitsap’s Jason Gleason had the top score in the diving championships, with a 348.90 heading into Saturday and Sumner’s Rafael Rodriguez was right behind him in fourth with a score of 289.40.
The Wolves will also send Dylan Macabitas to the finals. He swam the fifth-best time in the 100 backstroke in 53.93. He dropped his seed time by 1.54 seconds – the best drop of any of the 24 swimmers in the event.
What Curtis probably most has going for it is its relays. It’s 200 medley relay team swam the fifth-best prelim time (1:39.43), its 200 freestyle relay is No. 2 (1:28.42) and its 400 freestyle relay is No. 4 (3:15.27).
“Tomorrow we will swim a lot faster,” Piccolotto said. “We always do. That’s one thing about Curtis kids is we always swim faster the second day.”
But he won’t let him envision winning the 4A title just yet.
“It hasn’t crossed my mind yet,” Piccolotto said. “We have a lot of work to do first.”
STATE SWIMMING RESULTS
CLASS 4A
200 medley relay: 1. Skyline (Leahy, Kim, Kinnear, O’Daffer) 1:36.37; 5. Curtis (Melin, Ling, Hwang, Larson) 1:39.43; 10. Kentridge (Cleary, Davies, Erickson, Gilman) 1:42.04; 14. Tahoma (Ainsworth, Grobbelaar, Spencer, Wold) 1:43.23; 15. Thomas Jefferson (A. Nguyen, Kim, Troung, M. Nguyen) 1:44.25
200 freestyle: 1. Mark Kim (Camas) 1:43.19; 16. Matthew Patterson (Curtis) 1:49.97
200 IM: 1. Jonathan Cook (Jackson) 1:49.76; 5. Jake Davies (Kentridge) 1:56.47; 13. Jorge Melendez (Curtis) 2:01.10; 16. David Ling (Curtis) 2:02.59
50 freestyle: 1. Tom Utas (Camas) 21.13; 2. Sam Abbott (Curtis) 21.22; 5. Nicholas Ainsworth (Tahoma) 21.57; 11. Abhi Larson (Curtis) 22.31; 13. Zach Walker (Olympia) 22.41
100 butterfly: 1. Skyler Younkin (Hanford) 51.02; 16. Aaron Nguyen (Thomas Jefferson) 54.19
500 freestyle: 1. Mark Kim (Camas) 4:36.59; 8. Josh Arnold (Curtis) 4:56.15; 9. Matthew Patterson (Curtis) 4:56.26; 14. Levi Kiuchi (Puyallup) 4:59.50; 15. Parker Wichelmann (Tahoma) 5:01.76
100 freestyle: 1. Sam Abbott (Curtis) 46.03; 12. Ethan Horan (Enumclaw) 49.19
200 freestyle relay: 1. Camas (Wu, J. Kim, Utas, M. Kim) 1:27.24; 2. Curtis (Ling, Hwang, Larson, Abbott) 1:28.42; 10. Tahoma (Wold, Wichelmann, Brannon, Ainsworth) 1:31.05; 14. Olympia (Waltz, Kamimura, Skjervold, Walker) 1:33.13; 15. Rogers (Ellson, Pizl, Ward, Crossen) 1:33.54; 16. Mt. Rainier (Miles, Rieff, Felix, Weller) 1:33.66
100 backstroke: 1. Kyle Millis (Issaquah) 50.45; 5. Dylan Macabitas (South Kitsap) 53.93; 10. Aaron Nguyen (Thomas Jefferson) 55.61; 16. Dan Melin (Curtis) 56.66
100 breaststroke: 1. Ethan Dang (Hazen) 55.00; 2. Jonathan Cook (Jackson) 55.35; 4. Jake Davies (Kentridge) 58.03; 12. David Ling (Curtis) 1:00.02
400 freestyle relay: 1. Issaquah (Millis, C. Leu, Crewe, B. Leu) 3:10.73; 4. Curtis (Hwang, Melendez, Patterson, Abbott) 3:15.27; 10. Kentridge (Gilman, Cleary, Erickson, Davies) 3:20.27; 14. Tahoma (Wold, Wichelmann, Brannon, Ainsworth) 3:21.80
Diving: 1. Jason Gleason (South Kitsap) 348.90; 4. Rafael Rodriguez (Sumner) 289.40; 7. Nicholas Gunn (Todd Beamer) 258.90; 12. Dahvae Turner (Decatur) 211.55; 13. Ben Hauswirth (Enumclaw) 211.50; 16. Zachary Klobutcher (Tahoma) 204.20
