Action photos from the 4A state gymnastics championships

Kayla Porter of Auburn Mountainview was an early leader on the balance beam during the 4A state championships. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Gymnasts with Mount Si stand at attention during the national anthem. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Luba Migdal of Auburn Riverside was an early leader on the parallel bars during the 4A state championships. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Kayla Porter of Auburn Mountainview is congratulated by her coaches after a strong outing on the balance beam during the 4A state championships. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Elise Dunning of Enumclaw performs a vault during the 4A state championships. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Tahoma's Tenley Mjelde competes on the balance beam during the 4A state championships in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Olympia's Katiana Welsheimer executes a leap on the balance beam during the 4A state championships in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Puyallup's Olivia Gamache executes a dance move during the floor exercise at the 4A state championships. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
The Puyallup gymnastics team cheers a teammate during the floor exercise. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Gymnasts apply chalk prior to competing on the parallel bars. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Olympia's Kate Havens performs her routine in the floor exercise during the 4A state championships in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Lauren Styer of Newport gets a round of applause from teammates after completing a successful routine on the balance beam. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Todd Beamer's Madison Heck competes in the floor exercise during the 4A state championships in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Rebecca Tetu of Federal Way gains steam as she approaches the vault during the 4A state championships in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Tahoma's Tenley Mjelde flips while competing in the vault during the 4A state championships in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Auburn's Ali Tate, last year's all-around winner, competes on the parallel bars during the 4A state championships in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
