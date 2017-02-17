Wilson's Jasmine Parker-Borrero wrestles at Mat Classic XXIX

The win secures Union of the top seed into the 4A state tournament – the Titans ended the regular season No. 1 in the WIAA’s 4A RPI rankings – and a trip to the semifinals of 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. The top eight RPI-ranked teams to qualify for state are guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome.
Beau Roggenbach scored 17 points and Eli’Sha Sheppard added 13 points and one vicious dunk as the third-ranked Conquerors earned a 76-60 win over Emerald Ridge on Saturday at Mount Tahoma in the quarterfinals of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament.
Shalyse Smith’s tenacity kept the Bellarmine Prep girls basketball team in this game despite a rough third quarter against Todd Beamer, and then she helped the Lions run away in the fourth for a 53-46 victory on Friday at Mount Tahoma in the district playoffs.
Wilson quickly built a 10-point lead against North Thurston in the second quarter, but then trailed by two entering halftime. The teams were tied entering the fourth quarter before Wilson pulled away for a 69-62 victory in the first round of the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament on Wednesday at Timberline High School.