Mount Rainier, Sumner find success at state gymnastics championships

The win secures Union of the top seed into the 4A state tournament – the Titans ended the regular season No. 1 in the WIAA’s 4A RPI rankings – and a trip to the semifinals of 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. The top eight RPI-ranked teams to qualify for state are guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome.
Beau Roggenbach scored 17 points and Eli’Sha Sheppard added 13 points and one vicious dunk as the third-ranked Conquerors earned a 76-60 win over Emerald Ridge on Saturday at Mount Tahoma in the quarterfinals of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament.
Londrell Hamilton punched the Wilson High School boys basketball team’s ticket to the state tournament. And he did so from about 70 feet from the basket. His last-second heave banked into the hoop as time expired.
Wilson quickly built a 10-point lead against North Thurston in the second quarter, but then trailed by two entering halftime. The teams were tied entering the fourth quarter before Wilson pulled away for a 69-62 victory in the first round of the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament on Wednesday at Timberline High School.