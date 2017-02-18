Curtis takes fifth place at 4A state swimming and diving championships

Sam Abbott of Curtis powers through his leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay to help the Vikings take second in that event. Abbott also took second in the 50 free and third in the 100. Photo taken at the 4A state boys swimming and diving championships in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Swimmers dive in to begin the the 50-yard freestyle event. Sam Abbott of Curtis is third from the bottom. Photo taken in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Sam Abbott of Curtis, who took third in the 50-yard freestyle, congratulates Kyle Millis of Issaquah who captured fourth place. Photo taken at the 4A state boys swimming and diving championships in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
A crowd of fans and judges watch the crisp form of South Kitsap's Jason Gleason, who easily won the 1-meter diving competition at the 4A state championships. Photo taken in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Curtis coach Dennis Piccolotto, lower left, and swim team members urge on Josh Arnold in the final of the 500-yard freestyle. Arnold finished fifth in the event. Photo taken at the 4A state boys swimming and diving championships in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Fans cheer their favorites during the 4A boys state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Jorge Melendez of Curtis swims the butterfly leg in the B-final of the 200-yard IM. Melendez took third. Photo taken in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Andrew Adam of Auburn Riverside completes his final dive en route to a second-place finish in the 1-meter competition. Photo taken in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Skyline's Jacob Leahy stretches a hand toward the wall to barely outstroke Sam Abbott of Curtis to win the 100-yard freestyle. Photo taken at the 4A state boys swimming and diving championships in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Curtis swimmer congratulate each other after the team finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Photo taken in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Francesca and Grace Cook and Jackson High principal Dave Peters roar their approval after Jonathan Cook set a state record while winning the 200-yard IM. Photo taken in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
A swimmer from Wenatchee uses music and a teddy bear to relax during the 4A state boys swimming and diving championships in Federal Way on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
