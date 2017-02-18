Action from Mat Classic XXIX

Bonney Lake’s Brandon Kaylor reacts after defeating Mt. Spokane’s Blake Haney in the 3A 113 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Michael Campigotto wrestles against North Central’s Kadin Shaw during Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
North Thurston’s Kai Burgman wrestles Lincon’s Will Willsey during Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Tumwater’s Cy Hicks and W. F. West’s Hunter Arrendondo clash in the 2A 285 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Wilson’s Jasmine Parker-Borrero celebrates after defeating Yelm’s Ariana Zenke in the girls 145 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Everett’s Patrick West looks on during Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Jeremy Smith wrestles Ferndale’s Ben Broselle in the 3A 195 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Tahoma’s Kione Gill pins Kennedy Catholic’s Bowen McConville in the 4A 195 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Bethel cheerleaders watch as Bethel’s Dante Springsteen wrestles Yelm’s Chayton Miller in the 3A 160 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Curtis’ Alex Stuart wrestles Lake Stevens’ Malchi Lawrence during the 4A 170 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Dante Springsteen wrestles Yelm’s Chayton Miller in the 3A 160 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Dante Springsteen wrestles Yelm’s Chayton Miller in the 3A 160 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Wrestlers take to the mats at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Curtis’ Alex Stuart wrestles Lake Stevens’ Malchi Lawrence during the 4A 170 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Selah’s Carlos Lopez reacts after winning the 2A 138 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
W. F. West’s Damon Thomas wrestles Selah’s Carlos Lopez during the 2A 138 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Blaine’s Saul Magallon celebrates with friends and family after winning the 2A 220 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Lincoln’s J.J. Dixon flips after defeating Meadowdale’s Liam Ball in the 3A 182 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Seth Wahto takes down Kamiakin’s Liam Walker in the 3A 145 pound match during Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Brandon Kaylor wrestles Mt. Spokane’s Blake Haney in the 3A 113 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Brandon Kaylor wrestles Mt. Spokane’s Blake Haney in the 3A 113 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Granger’s Victoria Torres celebrates her 110 pound championship win at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Selah’s A.J. Au tries to fight off Highline’s Kyle Herbruger during Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Steven Reyes wrestles Mt. Spokane’s Jake Howerton in the 3A boys 126 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls’ Dalton Young wrestles Brent Hodgson, of Deer Park, at the 1A 138 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls’ Dalton Young is embraced by his father, David Young, following his win against Brent Hodgson, of Deer Park, at the 1A 138 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls’ Dalton Young is embraced by his mother, Kristi Young, following his win against Brent Hodgson, of Deer Park, at the 1A 138 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Carly Smith wrestles Mt. Vernon’s Brenda Reyna in the girls’ 125 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com