Statewide high school boys basketball matchups — regional round

The top eight teams in the WIAA’s RPI rankings that qualified for the state tournament play in a winner-to-quarterfinals, loser-to-first round game in the regional round of state.
The 9-16 teams that qualified for state play in a winner-to-first round, loser-out game. Schools have to have qualified to state through their district tournament. Here are the regional round matchups:
*Rankings from The News Tribune’s final update
CLASS 4A
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
Enumclaw (15-10) vs. No. 2 Union (18-4)
No. 10 Glacier Peak (19-3) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Prep (22-1)
No. 6 Curtis (20-4) vs. No. 5 Davis (19-3)
No. 3 Kentwood (23-2) vs. No. 4 Federal Way (23-2)
Winner to first round, loser out
Inglemoor (12-11) vs. Bothell (17-5)
Kentridge (17-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (18-7)
Moses Lake (14-9) vs No. 8 Richland (15-4)
Bellarmine Prep (16-9) vs. Kamiak (18-7)
CLASS 3A
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
No. 1 Nathan Hale (23-0) vs. No. 5 Rainier Beach (20-6)
No. 2 Garfield (18-4) vs. No. 7 Stanwood (21-1)
No. 4 West Seattle (19-6) vs. No. 10 Timberline (18-6)
Capital (20-3) vs. No. 3 Lincoln (24-0)
Winner to first round, loser out
Squalicum (17-4) vs. Bellevue (17-6)/Edmonds-Woodway (16-6)
No. 9 Shorecrest (20-2) vs. Edmonds-Woodway (16-6)/Kamiakin (18-3)
No. 8 Seattle Prep (17-8) vs. Spanaway Lake (16-8)
Wilson (18-6) vs. No. 6 Shadle Park (17-4)/Eastside Catholic (15-10)
Play-in: Bellevue (17-6) vs. Kamiakin (18-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Play-in: No. 6 Shadle Park (17-4) vs. Eastside Catholic (15-10), 6 p.m. Tuesday
CLASS 2A
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
Olympic (16-8) vs. No. 10 Lynden (16-8)
No. 8 Wapato (16-5) vs. No. 3 Anacortes (16-2)
No. 4 North Kitsap (19-4) vs. No. 7 Pullman (18-5)
No. 6 Mark Morris (18-5) vs. No. 5 Selah (19-3)
Winner to first round, loser out
Lindbergh (15-9) vs. No. 9 Kingston (16-7)
Prosser (13-9) vs. Centralia (14-7)
Mountlake Terrace (13-9) vs. Clover Park (14-8)
No. 1 Foss (20-5) vs. Woodland (15-6)
CLASS 1A
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
Newport vs. No. 3 Freeman (21-1)
Warden (17-6) vs. No. 4 Lynden Christian (18-5)
La Center (14-3) vs. No. 1 Zillah (21-1)
No. 7 Northwest (19-2) vs. No. 2 King’s (17-5)
Winner to first round, loser out
Hoquiam (14-7) vs. No. 8 Medical Lake (16-8)
Vashon Island (13-8) vs. King’s Way Christian (14-10)
La Salle (12-9) vs. Granger (15-8)
Cascade Christian (12-11) vs. Seattle Christian (12-9)
CLASS 2B
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
No. 10 Toledo (19-4) vs. No. 2 Kittitas (20-0)
No. 7 Adna (19-5) vs. No. 1 Life Christian (23-1)
No. 6 Seattle Lutheran (19-4) vs. No. 3 Napavine (22-2)
No. 4 Northwest Christian of Colbert (21-1) vs. No. 5 Brewster (21-2)
Winner to first round, loser out
Orcas Island (15-2) vs. Chief Leschi (20-6)
Tonasket (13-11) vs. DeSales (15-7)
Kalama (13-10) vs. St. George’s (16-8)
White Swan (16-6) vs. Liberty of Spangle (17-6)
CLASS 1B
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
No. 1 Almira-Coulee/Hartline (21-2) vs. No. 2 Neah Bay (18-3)
Chief Kitsap Academy (12-6) vs. No. 4 Sunnyside Christian (22-3)
Pomeroy (19-2) vs. Muckleshoot Tribal (14-3)
Yakama Nation Tribal School (16-6) vs. No. 5 Lummi (20-3)
Winner to first round, loser out
Naselle (14-9) vs. No. 3 Taholah (21-2)
Odessa- (14-8) vs. Cedar Park Christian of Mount Lake Terrace (19-5)
Tacoma Baptist (17-8) vs. Entiat (16-4)
Colton (15-9) vs. Wellpinit (17-7)
