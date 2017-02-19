High School Sports

February 19, 2017 3:16 PM

Statewide high school boys basketball matchups — regional round

By TJ Cotterill

The top eight teams in the WIAA’s RPI rankings that qualified for the state tournament play in a winner-to-quarterfinals, loser-to-first round game in the regional round of state.

The 9-16 teams that qualified for state play in a winner-to-first round, loser-out game. Schools have to have qualified to state through their district tournament. Here are the regional round matchups:

*Rankings from The News Tribune’s final update

CLASS 4A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

Enumclaw (15-10) vs. No. 2 Union (18-4)

No. 10 Glacier Peak (19-3) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Prep (22-1)

No. 6 Curtis (20-4) vs. No. 5 Davis (19-3)

No. 3 Kentwood (23-2) vs. No. 4 Federal Way (23-2)

Winner to first round, loser out

Inglemoor (12-11) vs. Bothell (17-5)

Kentridge (17-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (18-7)

Moses Lake (14-9) vs No. 8 Richland (15-4)

Bellarmine Prep (16-9) vs. Kamiak (18-7)

CLASS 3A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

No. 1 Nathan Hale (23-0) vs. No. 5 Rainier Beach (20-6)

No. 2 Garfield (18-4) vs. No. 7 Stanwood (21-1)

No. 4 West Seattle (19-6) vs. No. 10 Timberline (18-6)

Capital (20-3) vs. No. 3 Lincoln (24-0)

Winner to first round, loser out

Squalicum (17-4) vs. Bellevue (17-6)/Edmonds-Woodway (16-6)

No. 9 Shorecrest (20-2) vs. Edmonds-Woodway (16-6)/Kamiakin (18-3)

No. 8 Seattle Prep (17-8) vs. Spanaway Lake (16-8)

Wilson (18-6) vs. No. 6 Shadle Park (17-4)/Eastside Catholic (15-10)

Play-in: Bellevue (17-6) vs. Kamiakin (18-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Play-in: No. 6 Shadle Park (17-4) vs. Eastside Catholic (15-10), 6 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS 2A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

Olympic (16-8) vs. No. 10 Lynden (16-8)

No. 8 Wapato (16-5) vs. No. 3 Anacortes (16-2)

No. 4 North Kitsap (19-4) vs. No. 7 Pullman (18-5)

No. 6 Mark Morris (18-5) vs. No. 5 Selah (19-3)

Winner to first round, loser out

Lindbergh (15-9) vs. No. 9 Kingston (16-7)

Prosser (13-9) vs. Centralia (14-7)

Mountlake Terrace (13-9) vs. Clover Park (14-8)

No. 1 Foss (20-5) vs. Woodland (15-6)

CLASS 1A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

Newport vs. No. 3 Freeman (21-1)

Warden (17-6) vs. No. 4 Lynden Christian (18-5)

La Center (14-3) vs. No. 1 Zillah (21-1)

No. 7 Northwest (19-2) vs. No. 2 King’s (17-5)

Winner to first round, loser out

Hoquiam (14-7) vs. No. 8 Medical Lake (16-8)

Vashon Island (13-8) vs. King’s Way Christian (14-10)

La Salle (12-9) vs. Granger (15-8)

Cascade Christian (12-11) vs. Seattle Christian (12-9)

CLASS 2B

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

No. 10 Toledo (19-4) vs. No. 2 Kittitas (20-0)

No. 7 Adna (19-5) vs. No. 1 Life Christian (23-1)

No. 6 Seattle Lutheran (19-4) vs. No. 3 Napavine (22-2)

No. 4 Northwest Christian of Colbert (21-1) vs. No. 5 Brewster (21-2)

Winner to first round, loser out

Orcas Island (15-2) vs. Chief Leschi (20-6)

Tonasket (13-11) vs. DeSales (15-7)

Kalama (13-10) vs. St. George’s (16-8)

White Swan (16-6) vs. Liberty of Spangle (17-6)

CLASS 1B

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

No. 1 Almira-Coulee/Hartline (21-2) vs. No. 2 Neah Bay (18-3)

Chief Kitsap Academy (12-6) vs. No. 4 Sunnyside Christian (22-3)

Pomeroy (19-2) vs. Muckleshoot Tribal (14-3)

Yakama Nation Tribal School (16-6) vs. No. 5 Lummi (20-3)

Winner to first round, loser out

Naselle (14-9) vs. No. 3 Taholah (21-2)

Odessa- (14-8) vs. Cedar Park Christian of Mount Lake Terrace (19-5)

Tacoma Baptist (17-8) vs. Entiat (16-4)

Colton (15-9) vs. Wellpinit (17-7)

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

