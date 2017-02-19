High School Sports

February 19, 2017 4:35 PM

Statewide high school girls basketball matchups — regional round

By TJ Cotterill

The top eight teams in the WIAA’s RPI rankings that qualified for the state tournament play in a winner-to-quarterfinals, loser-to-first round game in the regional round of state.

The 9-16 teams that qualified for state play in a winner-to-first round, loser-out game. Schools have to have qualified to state through their district tournament. Here are the regional round matchups:

*Rankings from The News Tribune’s final update

CLASS 4A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

Camas (16-7) vs. No. 9 Kentlake (22-4)

No. 6 Kentridge (22-4) vs. No. 5 Moses Lake (19-3)

No. 4 Bellarmine Prep (23-1) vs. No. 3 Glacier Peak (21-1)

No. 1 Central Valley (23-0) vs. No. 2 Sunnyside (18-2)

Winner to first round, loser out

Curtis (18-7) vs. Eastlake (15-6)

Rogers (18-7) vs. No. 10 Todd Beamer (20-6)

Chiawana (19-6) vs. Woodinville (18-4)

Kamiak (16-8) vs. No. 8 Auburn Riverside (20-6)

CLASS 3A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

No. 1 Bishop Blanchet (22-1) vs. Garfield (16-7)/No. 4 Mercer Island (21-5)

No. 8 Gig Harbor (18-3) vs. No. 4 Mercer Island (21-5)/No. 2 Kamiakin (21-1)

No. 7 Lincoln (17-5) vs. Snohomish (15-6)

No. 6 Bellevue (21-3) vs. Stanwood (19-4)

Winner to first round, loser out

Bethel (19-3) vs. vs. Wilson (16-9)

No. 5 Lynnwood (19-4) vs. No. 9 Mt. Spokane (18-5)/Edmonds-Woodway (15-6)

West Seattle (19-7) vs. Edmonds-Woodway (15-6)/Prairie (19-3)

Seattle Prep (16-7) vs. No. 3 Prairie (19-3)/Rainier Beach (18-6) (18-6)

Glue: Garfield (16-7) vs. No. 2 Kamiakin (22-1), 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kamiakin

Glue: No. 9 Mt. Spokane (18-5) vs. Rainier Beach (18-6), 5 p.m. Tuesday　

CLASS 2A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

No. 7 Archbishop Murphy (18-3) vs. No. 1 Black Hills (22-1)

No. 4 Wapato (19-2) vs. No. 2 W.F. West (18-4)

No. 9 Washougal (14-4) vs. No. 3 White River (22-2)

No. 6 Burlington-Edison (15-6) vs. No. 8 Lynden (17-5)

Winner to first round, loser out

Franklin Pierce (15-9) vs. No. 5 Prosser (18-4)

Port Angeles (13-9) vs. East Valley of Spokane (15-6)

East Valley of Yakima (15-8) vs. No. 10 North Kitsap (18-5)

Olympic (17-6) vs. Renton (15-6)

CLASS 1A

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

No. 8 Mount Baker (16-3) vs. No. 1 Cashmere (22-0)

No. 6 La Center (20-0) vs. No. 2 Lynden Christian (21-1)

Bellevue Christian (18-5) vs. No. 7 Granger (21-2)

No. 4 Montesano (19-4) vs. No. 3 Okanogan (19-4)

Winner to first round, loser out

Elma (11-8) vs. No. 9 Zillah (19-4)

Seattle Christian (17-2) vs. No. 5 Columbia of Burbank (22-1)

La Salle (10-11) vs. No. 10 Medical Lake (20-2)

Meridian (15-7) vs. Seattle Academy (17-2)

CLASS 2B

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

No. 7 Colfax (18-6) vs. No. 2 Dayton (19-2)

Davenport (19-4) vs. No. 1 Wahkiakum (21-1)

No. 3 St. George’s (21-2) vs. No. 5 Kalama (21-3)

No. 4 Ilwaco (21-4) vs. No. 9 Raymond (21-5)

Winner to first round, loser out

Friday Harbor (9-12) vs. Mabton (15-6)

Napavine (15-10) vs. No. 10 Adna (23-4)

Walla Walla Valley Academy (17-7) vs. No. 8 La Conner (20-2)

White Swan (13-7) vs. Brewster (17-4)

CLASS 1B

Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round

Selkirk (20-4) vs. No. 3 Colton (20-2)

Evergreen Lutheran (17-6) vs. No. 4 Oakesdale (19-5)

Almira-Coulee/Hartline (18-3) vs. No. 2 Republic (20-1)

No. 1 Tacoma Baptist (23-0) vs. No. 5 Cedar Park Christian of Mount Lake Terrace (21-2)

Winner to first round, loser out

Taholah (13-8) vs. Sunnyside Christian (20-3)

Naselle (16-6) vs. Neah Bay (18-3)

Yakama Tribal (11-7) vs. Entiat (18-2)

Clallam Bay (15-5) vs. Tulalip Heritage (16-5)

