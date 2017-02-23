State high school boys basketball — 5 games to watch, predictions

STATE REGIONAL — GAMES TO WATCH
CLASS 4A
NO. 3 KENTWOOD CONQUERORS (23-2) VS. NO. 4 FEDERAL WAY EAGLES (23-2)
6 p.m. Saturday at Puyallup HS
About the Eagles: What else can be said about Federal Way that hasn’t been said? The Eagles are the two-time defending 4A state champs and ran up a 63-game winning streak dating to 2015. In fact, the Eagles beat the Conquerors 66-54 in last year’s state championship game. If the Eagles want to repeat, they will need to lean on senior point guard Marcus Stephens and his 18 points per game.
About the Conquerors: Kentwood comes into this matchup against Federal Way as the only team to hand the Eagles a loss this season, and they did it twice. Senior guards Rayvaughn Bolton and Darius LuBom came up big in those games, each scoring at least 20 points. The Conquerors need a strong defense to hold down the Eagles’ high flying offense for a third consecutive win over Federal Way.
TNT pick: Kentwood, 62-59.
NO. 6 CURTIS VIKINGS (20-4) VS. NO. 5 DAVIS PIRATES (19-3)
6 p.m. Saturday at Central Washington University
About the Vikings: Curtis placed fifth in last year’s state championships, so there is postseason experience on this team. Leading the way for the Vikings are a pair of seniors, guard Sindou Diallo and forward John Moore, both of whom are averaging more than 16 points a game. They are also looking to right the ship as well: The Vikings have dropped their past two games, to Federal Way and Union.
About the Pirates: Davis is looking to rebound from last year’s early exit in the regional round with their matchup against Curtis. Collin Kelley is a long junior guard who can put up points — he averages 16.5 per game. He will be a handful for Diallo and Moore. The Pirates also have Alexzander Delgado, another junior guard who averages almost 14 points a game.
TNT pick: Curtis, 58-52.
CLASS 3A
SPANAWAY LAKE SENTINELS (16-8) VS. NO. 8 SEATTLE PREP PANTHERS (17-8)
6 p.m. Friday at Bellevue College
About the Sentinels: Three players for Spanaway Lake average double-digit scoring: juniors Divante Moffitt, Jordan Garner and Isaiah Turner. Earlier in the season, the Sentinels found themselves without Turner because of an injury, so other players stepped up. Now, Turner’s fresher legs could be the difference late in the game. But it is Moffitt who is the most productive, as he averages 18 points, four assists and five rebounds a game.
About the Panthers: Seattle Prep has tangled with Spanaway Lake already this season, winning 74-50 on Jan. 16 at the King Showcase. Aaron Nettles and Nic Lynch were the top scorers, but the inside belongs to junior forward Collin Welp, the son of late UW legend Christian Welp. Welp stands 6-foot-9 and Lynch 6-10, so there will be a size mismatch favoring the Panthers.
TNT pick: Seattle Prep, 69-67.
NO. 4 WEST SEATTLE WILDCATS (19-6) VS. NO. 10 TIMBERLINE BLAZERS (18-6)
2 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue College
About the Wildcats: West Seattle has two players who make a difference for them: Nate Pryor and Yusuf Mohamed. Mohamed, a 6-8 senior forward, is a nightmare matchup for most opponents. Pryor, a senior guard, is the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer. They can keep up with anybody, and they showed it in a 40-37 loss to Kentwood in December.
About the Blazers: Erik Stevenson leads the Blazers in almost every offensive category this season. The versatile junior guard averages 19.6 points and six rebounds per game. He will need help from fellow junior guard Eli Morton and senior guard Tariq Romain to push past the Wildcats.
TNT pick: West Seattle, 63-61.
CLASS 2A
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE HAWKS (13-9) VS. CLOVER PARK WARRIORS (14-8)
2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Tahoma HS
About the Hawks: The Hawks come into regionals having won three of their past five games. They are led by senior forwards Sean Kirk and Brock Davis and junior forward Khyree Armstead. All three score in double digits and match up evenly size-wise with Clover Park.
About the Warriors: Coach Mel Ninnis will be the first to say his offense is run through Davien Harris-Williams. Harris-Williams, a junior guard, leads the Warriors with 22.6 points per game. If he can score at least 20 points and a teammate can add 10, the Warriors have a strong chance of winning. But fatigue might be Clover Park’s biggest foe as they played four overtime games in the final three weeks of the regular season.
TNT pick: Clover Park, 68-60.
jwhitford@thenewstribune.com
The top eight teams in the WIAA’s RPI rankings that qualified for the state tournament play in a winner-to-quarterfinals, loser-to-first round game in the regional round of state.
The 9-16 teams that qualified for state play in a winner-to-first round, loser-out game. Schools have to have qualified to state through their district tournament. Here are the regional round matchups:
*Rankings from The News Tribune’s final update
CLASS 4A
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
6 p.m.: No. 10 Glacier Peak (19-3) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Prep (22-1), at University HS
Winner to first round, loser out
6 p.m.: Moses Lake (14-9) vs No. 8 Richland (15-4), at Chiawana
8 p.m.: Kentridge (17-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (18-7), at Rogers
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
6 p.m.: Enumclaw (15-10) vs. No. 2 Union (18-4), at Battle Ground
6 p.m.: No. 6 Curtis (20-4) vs. No. 5 Davis (19-3), at Central Washington University
6 p.m.: No. 3 Kentwood (23-2) vs. No. 4 Federal Way (23-2), at Puyallup
Winner to first round, loser out
2 p.m.: Inglemoor (12-11) vs. Bothell (17-5), at Jackson
6 p.m.: Bellarmine Prep (16-9) vs. Kamiak (18-7), at Jackson
CLASS 3A
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Play-in: Bellevue 64, Kamiakin 55
Play-in: No. 6 Shadle Park 49, Eastside Catholic 45
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to first round, loser out
6 p.m.: Squalicum (17-4) vs. Bellevue (18-6), at Mount Vernon
6 p.m.: No. 8 Seattle Prep (17-8) vs. Spanaway Lake (16-8), at Bellevue College
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
2 p.m.: No. 4 West Seattle (19-6) vs. No. 10 Timberline (18-6), at Bellevue College
4 p.m.: No. 2 Garfield (18-4) vs. No. 7 Stanwood (21-1), at Bellevue College
4:30 p.m.: Capital (20-3) vs. No. 3 Lincoln (24-0), at St. Martin’s University
8 p.m.: No. 1 Nathan Hale (23-0) vs. No. 5 Rainier Beach (20-6), 8 p.m. at Bellevue College
Winner to first round, loser out
4 p.m.: No. 9 Shorecrest (20-2) vs. Edmonds-Woodway (16-6), at Bothell
8 p.m.: Wilson (18-6) vs. No. 6 Shadle Park (18-4), at Rogers
CLASS 2A
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
10 a.m.: No. 8 Wapato (16-5) vs. No. 3 Anacortes (16-2), at Mount Vernon
Noon: No. 4 North Kitsap (19-4) vs. No. 7 Pullman (18-5), at Cheney
4 p.m.: Olympic (16-8) vs. No. 10 Lynden (16-8), at Mount Vernon
4 p.m.: No. 6 Mark Morris (18-5) vs. No. 5 Selah (19-3), at Central Washington University
Winner to first round, loser out
2 p.m.: Mountlake Terrace (13-9) vs. Clover Park (14-8), at Mount Tahoma
4 p.m.: Lindbergh (15-9) vs. No. 9 Kingston (16-7), at Mount Tahoma
6 p.m.: Prosser (13-9) vs. Centralia (14-7), at W.F. West
4 p.m.: No. 1 Foss (20-5) vs. Woodland (15-6), at Battle Ground
CLASS 1A
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to first round, loser out
8 p.m.: La Salle (12-9) vs. Granger (15-8), at Davis
8 p.m.: Cascade Christian (12-11) vs. Seattle Christian (12-9), at Puyallup
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
8 p.m.: Newport vs. No. 3 Freeman (21-1), at University HS
Noon: Warden (17-6) vs. No. 4 Lynden Christian (18-5), Mount Vernon
6 p.m.: La Center (14-3) vs. No. 1 Zillah (21-1), at Davis
6 p.m.: No. 7 Northwest (19-2) vs. No. 2 King’s (17-5), at Mountlake Terrace
Winner to first round, loser out
2 p.m.: Vashon Island (13-8) vs. King’s Way Christian (14-10), at Battle Ground
4 p.m.: Hoquiam (14-7) vs. No. 8 Medical Lake (16-8), at Cheney
CLASS 2B
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
6 p.m.: No. 4 Northwest Christian of Colbert (21-1) vs. No. 5 Brewster (21-2), at Wenatchee
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
12:30 p.m.: No. 7 Adna (19-5) vs. No. 1 Life Christian (23-1), at Saint Martin’s University
2 p.m.: No. 10 Toledo (19-4) vs. No. 2 Kittitas (20-0), at Central Washington University
2 p.m.: No. 6 Seattle Lutheran (19-4) vs. No. 3 Napavine (22-2), at W.F. West
Winner to first round, loser out
Noon: Orcas Island (15-2) vs. Chief Leschi (20-6), at Rogers
2 p.m.: Tonasket (13-11) vs. DeSales (15-7), at Richland
6 p.m.: Kalama (13-10) vs. St. George’s (16-8), at University HS
2 p.m.: White Swan (16-6) vs. Liberty of Spangle (17-6), at University HS
CLASS 1B
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
8 p.m.: Yakama Nation Tribal School (16-6) vs. No. 5 Lummi (20-3), at Mount Vernon
Winner to first round, loser out
6 p.m.: Odessa-Harrington (14-8) vs. Cedar Park Christian of Mount Lake Terrace (19-5), at Mountlake Terrace
8 p.m.: Naselle (14-9) vs. No. 3 Taholah (21-2), at Tumwater
8 p.m.: Colton (15-9) vs. Wellpinit (17-7), at Cheney
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Winner to quarterfinals, loser to first round
10 a.m.: No. 1 Almira-Coulee/Hartline (21-2) vs. No. 2 Neah Bay (18-3), at Mount Tahoma
2 p.m.: Chief Kitsap Academy (12-6) vs. No. 4 Sunnyside Christian (22-3), at Chiawana
4 p.m.: Pomeroy (19-2) vs. Muckleshoot Tribal (14-3), at Puyallup
Winner to first round, loser out
2 p.m.: Tacoma Baptist (17-8) vs. Entiat (16-4), at Wenatchee
tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
