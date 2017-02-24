It figured the only player who has started on each of the Federal Way High School boys basketball team’s back-to-back 4A state title wins would be the one to hit the game’s biggest shot as Marcus Stephens helped the Eagles edge Curtis, 82-79, in two overtimes.
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls senior Dalton Young is four wins away from not only becoming the latest four-time Mat Classic champion, but first to complete an undefeated four-year prep career in Washington state.
The win secures Union of the top seed into the 4A state tournament – the Titans ended the regular season No. 1 in the WIAA’s 4A RPI rankings – and a trip to the semifinals of 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. The top eight RPI-ranked teams to qualify for state are guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome.
Beau Roggenbach scored 17 points and Eli’Sha Sheppard added 13 points and one vicious dunk as the third-ranked Conquerors earned a 76-60 win over Emerald Ridge on Saturday at Mount Tahoma in the quarterfinals of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament.
Shalyse Smith’s tenacity kept the Bellarmine Prep girls basketball team in this game despite a rough third quarter against Todd Beamer, and then she helped the Lions run away in the fourth for a 53-46 victory on Friday at Mount Tahoma in the district playoffs.
Londrell Hamilton punched the Wilson High School boys basketball team’s ticket to the state tournament. And he did so from about 70 feet from the basket. His last-second heave banked into the hoop as time expired.