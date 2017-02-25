White River girls survive foul-fest for regional win over Washougal

It figured the only player who has started on each of the Federal Way High School boys basketball team’s back-to-back 4A state title wins would be the one to hit the game’s biggest shot as Marcus Stephens helped the Eagles edge Curtis, 82-79, in two overtimes.
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls senior Dalton Young is four wins away from not only becoming the latest four-time Mat Classic champion, but first to complete an undefeated four-year prep career in Washington state.
The win secures Union of the top seed into the 4A state tournament – the Titans ended the regular season No. 1 in the WIAA’s 4A RPI rankings – and a trip to the semifinals of 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. The top eight RPI-ranked teams to qualify for state are guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome.
Beau Roggenbach scored 17 points and Eli’Sha Sheppard added 13 points and one vicious dunk as the third-ranked Conquerors earned a 76-60 win over Emerald Ridge on Saturday at Mount Tahoma in the quarterfinals of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament.