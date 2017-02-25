Lincoln's defense shuts down Capital for a 63-47 victory

Lincoln's Willie Thomas reacts after scoring and being fouled during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. The Abes won 63-47.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Lincoln's Willie Thomas blocks Capital's Chris Schnellman's shot during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. The Abes won 63-47.
Lincoln's coach Aubrey Shelton tries to draw the refs attention to a foul during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. The Abes won 63-47.
Lincoln's Anthony Braggs right and Capital's Luke Layton fight for a lose ball during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. Lincoln won 63-47.
Lincoln's Willie Thomas scores against two Capital defenders during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. The Abes won 63-47.
Lincoln's Trevante Anderson shoots over a Capital defender during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. The Abes led by Anderson and a tough defense won 63-47.
Lincoln's Trevante Anderson looks to pass against Capital's Matt Mickelson during the first half of the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17.
Capital's Matt Mickelson is hemmed in by Lincoln defenders Anthony Braggs and Emmett Linton during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. The Abes tough defense help them to a easy 63-47 win over Capital.
Lincoln's Trevante Anderson scores against Capital's Matt Mickelson during the first half of the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17.
Lincoln's Emmett Linton and Capital's Capital's Luke Layton fight for a rebound during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17.
Lincoln's bench was all eyes as Emmett Linton launches a three pointer during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17. Linton and the Abes won 63-47.
Capital's Capital's Luke Layton is fouled in the face by Lincoln's Willie Thomas during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17.
Lincoln players celebrate their 63-47 win during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17.
Lincoln players and coaches celebrate their 63-47 win during the Capital vs. Lincoln High School regional boys basketball game at Saint Martin's University Saturday 2/25/17.
