Clover Park falls short against Mountlake Terrace as season ends in 2A regional

Clover Park came into the regional round of state playoffs in a unique position of having played four overtime games in their last three weeks of the season.
The drama of all four of those wins definitely bolstered the confidence of the Warriors coming in, believing in their formula that Davien Harris-Williams must score at least 20 points and somebody else should score at least ten.
But the fatigue of playing all that extra time caught up to them, losing to Mountlake Terrace High School 60-52 on Saturday.
“These kids accomplished an awful lot with only two seniors on the roster,” said Clover Park coach Mel Ninnis. “They did get wore out in the end, but [Mountlake Terrace] played the same amount we did.”
The Warriors had 31-26 lead at halftime, and came out in the second half making a few shots to keep their lead. But right around midway through the third quarter, their energy started to dwindle.
“I think if we had more energy, I think we could have won,” said senior guard DJ Kerson. “It was more of everybody having their head down and being mad at each other. Nobody was bringing each other up. I think that’s what got us.”
Kerson would finish the game scoring seven points. In fact, he would be the second highest scorer for the Warriors behind Harris-Williams’ 25 points.
The turning point for the Warriors was when they could not grab defensive rebounds when they needed to, causing the Hawks to get second chance points.
“We missed the block when they had a one-and-one and they got the ball back when it was a four point game,” Ninnis said. “Then a couple possessions later, they kept grabbing offensive rebounds. I felt that was a very controlling moment for this game.”
The Warriors were also done in by allowing three Hawks to reach double digits, including Sean Kirk grabbing 17 points and Brock Davis 16 points.
“Once we lost the lead, everyone started to talk down to each other,” Kerson said. “I think if we could have just kept our heads up in the last couple of minutes, we could have won.”
Within the final minute of the game, the Warriors were as close as four points. But turnovers slowly killed Clover Park as too many times, the ball went out of bounds when they needed to make a play particularly due to Harris-Williams fatigue.
“I don’t have to worry him. He’s got a very short memory when it comes to making mistakes on the court,” Ninnis said.
With the loss, Clover Park’s season has ended. But the Warriors plan to return all but two players from their current roster.
“It has been a great season,” Kerson said. “Next year, if everyone stays here and plays together, they should be good. We have a lot of young talent.”
