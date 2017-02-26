Foss’ Roberto Gittens, Life Christian’s Luke Lovelady earn state player of the year honors

1:32 Bethel girls survive a Matz-led Wilson rally to eliminate the Rams Pause

1:47 Bellarmine coach Bernie Salazar discusses Tacoma Dome-clinching win over Kamiak

0:35 White River girls survive foul-fest for regional win over Washougal

2:28 Roberto Gittens posterizes Woodland in 82-45 Foss victory

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

3:05 Wilson tops Shadle Park in state regional thriller to punch ticket to Tacoma Dome

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4