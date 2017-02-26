Foss’ Roberto Gittens, Life Christian’s Luke Lovelady earn state player of the year honors

The Foss High School boys basketball team has taken the 2A classification by destruction so far this year, and with three more wins it could be hoisting the state championship trophy in Yakima next weekend.
Same for the Life Christian boys basketball team, only in the 2B classification and it hopes to earn the state trophy in Spokane.
The state basketball coaches have been impressed by both, too.
So much that star Foss senior forward Roberto Gittens was selected as the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) 2A state player of the year and Life Christian forward Luke Lovelady earned the 2B state player of the year.
WIBCA released its players of the year for each classification on Sunday afternoon.
It selected Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr., a University of Washington signee, as its Mr. Basketball — the state’s top player regardless of classification.
It’s an honor JaQuori McLaughlin earned last year as the star guard at Peninsula before heading to Oregon state.
Union’s Cameron Cranston earned the 4A player of the year a year after WSU guard Malachi Flynn earned that honor at Bellarmine Prep, West Seattle’s Nate Pryor is the 3A player of the year, King’s Corey Kispert, a Gonzaga signee, is the 1A player of the year, and Lummi’s Trazil Lane is the 1B player of the year.
Gittens, a Boise State commit, was averaging 22 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assista and two blocks per game entering Foss’ 2A state regional victory against Woodland on Saturday and was selected as the 2A SPSL Mountain division’s MVP and he was a first-team 3A Narrows selection as a junior. Foss will play Mark Morris in the first round of state on Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Lovelady, who signed his letter of intent with Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.), was averaging 23.1 points, 13.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.2 blocks and 3.1 steals before Life Christian beat Adna on Saturday to earn a bye to the 2B state quarterfinals.
WIBCA PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) has selected a player from each classification as their POY and named their 2017 WA Mr. Basketball
Mr. Basketball
Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale)
4A POY — Cameron Cranston (Union)
3A POY — Nate Pryor (West Seattle)
2A POY — Roberto Gittens (Foss) A POY - Corey Kispert (Kings)
2B POY — Luke Lovelady (Life Christian Academy)
1B POY — Trazil Lane (Lummi Nation)
