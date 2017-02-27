Wilson’s Don Clegg – the ‘grandfather of Tacoma football’ – retiring after 29 season

Don Clegg has retired as the head coach of the Wilson High School football team.
Wilson principal Dan Besett opened the coaching vacancy Monday morning, he said.
The Rams will be without a legend.
Clegg spent the past 29 seasons coaching Wilson football, compiling a career record of 167-123. Five of his players went on to play in the NFL – including Desmond, Isaiah and Marcus Trufant.
Clegg could not be reached for comment.
“I’ve known Coach Clegg for 17 years and he’s had a tremendous history of success at Wilson High School,” Besett said. “And I know that he’s touched the lives of many athletes on our campus who continue to come back to see him and help as volunteers and assistant coach with him over the years.”
Wilson was the most consistent football program in Tacoma for much of Clegg’s tenure.
The 68-year-old coach had been struggling with physical and emotional issues the past few seasons. His wife, Debbie, died of cancer two years ago. He suffered a shoulder injury when he fell at Shelton during a track and field meet last spring (Clegg was an assistant coach) and he’s also had a ruptured appendix and had to have his kidney removed when doctors discovered he had cancer.
He continued to coach through it. Wilson even reached the 3A state playoffs last year, losing to Kennewick.
“Don has been incredibly consistent throughout the years with his work ethic and his commitment to our student-athletes,” Besett said. “He’s the complete package. He’s spent enormous amounts of time preparing for the season and he’s a very knowledgeable man about the game.”
Clegg was part of the 2011 class of the Washington State Football Coaches Association hall of fame. Along with the Trufant brothers, Clegg also coached Xavier Cooper, a third-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns in 2015, and Larry Stevens – a linebacker who played two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He’s been called the grandfather of Tacoma football, being hired in the spring of 1988. He had previously coached 17 seasons as a football and baseball coach at Borah High School (his alma mater) in Idaho. He came to Wilson highly recommended by former Boise State University coach Skip Hall, said Willie Stewart, a longtime Tacoma Public Schools administrator who was on the hiring committee that brought Clegg in.
“He loved his players and he prepared himself and his teams were very successful,” Stewart said. “I would put him up there with anyone in the state of Washington. And he’s set that program up to continue to have success after him.”
Besett didn’t mention a timetable for hiring Clegg’s replacement. He said Clegg will continue teach through at least the end of the school year.
“We’re going to give this some time to see what interest is like and we will put together a really great committee to select the first new coach at Wilson High School in 29 years,” Besett said.
