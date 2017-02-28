2A, 1A state basketball primer: Foss boys, Black Hills girls enter Yakima as favorites for state titles

CLASS 2A BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, at SunDome, Yakima
Game 3 (Wednesday): Foss (21-5) vs. Mark Morris (18-6), 12:15 p.m. (loser out)
Rest of schedule: Thursday quarterfinals are from 9 a.m-3:30 p.m. Friday semifinals are 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday title game is at 9 p.m.
FAVORITE
Anacortes (20-2) can play fast or slow, and beat teams inside and out. Twice a state-runner-up in the past four seasons (2013, 2015), only step remaining is for Seahawks to win it all.
LOCAL
Foss is a legitimate 2A title contender — and F Roberto Gittens (22.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.0 blocks), the 2A state player of the year, is a big reason why. But do the Falcons have enough depth to play well for four consecutive days?
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, at SunDome, Yakima
Game 2 (Thursday): Black Hills (22-1) vs. East Valley of Spokane-Wapato winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 (Thursday): White River (24-2) vs. Olympic-Lynden winner, 7:15 p.m.
Rest of schedule: Thursday quarterfinals are from 3:45 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday semifinals are 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday title game is at 7 p.m.
FAVORITE
Being balanced and battle-tested, and having a difference-maker in F Emma Duff (18.7 ppg) gives EvCo champion Black Hills the nod over White River and W.F. West.
LOCALS
What will determine if White River wins its first state title might not be the play of C Kendall Bird (23.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 3.5 blocks), but if the guards can knock down shots. That is Georgia and Sofia Lavinder’s game. … High-pressure W.F. West boasts more players who can score 20 points on a given night, but the inconsistent-shooting Bearcats need to make 3-pointers to nab first 2A title since 2014.
CLASS 1A BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, at SunDome, Yakima
Game 3 (Wednesday): Cascade Christian (13-11) vs. The Northwest School (19-4), 7:15 p.m. (loser out)
Rest of schedule: Thursday quarterfinals are from 3:45 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday semifinals are 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday title game is at 5 p.m.
FAVORITE
Made up of unselfish passers and reliable shooters, Zillah (23-1) has one of its best offensive teams ever. And, of course, the 2014 state champions will have a homecourt advantage.
LOCAL
Never underestimate state experience, and Cascade Christian certainly has that with two titles under its belt (2010-11). PG Tyler Fox (11.5 ppg) makes it go, and SF Dylan Cooley (11.2 ppg) can shoot and slash.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
Comments