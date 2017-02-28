2B, 1B state basketball primer: Life Christian boys, Tacoma Baptist girls could make run at state titles

CLASS 2B BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, at Spokane Arena, Spokane
Game 4 (Wednesday): Chief Leschi (21-6) vs. Toledo (19-6), 2 p.m. (loser out)
Game 4 (Thursday): Life Christian (25-1) vs. Chief Leschi-Toledo winner, 2 p.m.
Rest of schedule: Thursday quarterfinals are from 9 a.m-3:30 p.m. Friday semifinals are 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday title game is at 9 p.m.
FAVORITE
Winner of six 2B titles since 2006, defending state champion Northwest Christian of Colbert (23-1) is the choice. PG Ryan Ricks (19.5 ppg) and C Asher Cox (19.1 ppg) pace the top team from the state’s most competitive league.
LOCALS
Offensive-minded Life Christian is ready to dance for the first time, and has the pieces to dethrone the Crusaders. Because of the Eagles’ outside shooters (Noah Robinson, Anthony Kunitsa), teams cannot solely focus on stopping F Luke Lovelady (22.3 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 6.1 apg), the tournament’s most versatile playmaker at 6-foot-8. … In its first state tournament since 2010, Chief Leschi aims to run — but the offense could be hampered if PG Yahola Gower (16.1 ppg) isn’t fully recovered from an ankle injury, suffered at regionals.
CLASS 1B BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, at Spokane Arena, Spokane
Game 1 (Wednesday): Tacoma Baptist (18-8) vs. Muckleshoot Tribal (16-4), 3:45 p.m., Wednesday (loser out)
Rest of schedule: Thursday quarterfinals are from 3:45 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday semifinals are 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday title game is at 5 p.m.
FAVORITE
It wouldn’t be a 1B tournament without five-time state champion Sunnyside Christian being a factor. The balanced Knights (22-3), led by G Chance Marsh (14.2 ppg), are making their 19th consecutive state trip.
LOCALS
Tacoma Baptist started 4-5, but has won 14 of its past 17 games. SF PJ Talen (24.6 ppg, 11.0 rpg) attacks defenses in so many ways, and has scored 30 or more points in his past five games. … You’d better guard the 3-point line when you play Muckleshoot Tribal, which has three sophomores (Kobe Courville, Ryan Thompson and Kash Nichols) who can make them in bunches.
CLASS 1B GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, at Spokane Arena, Spokane
Game 2 (Wednesday): Evergreen Lutheran (16-6) vs. Neah Bay (19-3), 10:30 a.m. (loser out)
Game 1 (Thursday): Tacoma Baptist (24-0) vs. Yakima Nation-ACH winner, 9 a.m.
Rest of schedule: Thursday quarterfinals are from 9 a.m-3:30 p.m. Friday semifinals are 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday title game is at 3 p.m.
FAVORITE
Is there any other pick? Eight-time defending 1B champion Colton (21-2) might not be the overwhelming favorite in a rebuilding year, but the underclassmen-heavy Wildcats are still good enough to nab title No. 9.
LOCALS
Tacoma Baptist has never won a state quarterfinal game. That could change this weekend as the defensive-minded Crusaders also feature a couple of scorers, notably G Brooklyn Pascua (17.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg). … Do-everything center Emily Holder finally graduated in 2016, but Evergreen Lutheran returns its other two top players from a year ago — SG Katelyn Schwartz (15.5 ppg) and C Jessie Holder (14.7 ppg, 8.9 rpg).
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
