Class 4A boys and girls basketball state tournament primers

4A BOYS
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
At the Tacoma Dome
WEDNESDAY’S FIRST ROUND
9 a.m.: No. 8 Richland (16-4) vs. No. 5 Davis (19-4)
Winner vs. No. 4 Federal Way, 9 a.m. Thursday
10:30 a.m.: Kennedy Catholic (19-7) vs. No. 10 Glacier Peak (19-4)
Winner vs. No. 2 Union, 10:30 a.m. Thursday
12:15 p.m.: Bellarmine Prep (17-9) vs. No. 3 Kentwood (23-3)
Winner vs. No. 6 Curtis, 12:15 p.m. Thursday
2 p.m.: Inglemoor (13-11) vs. Enumclaw (15-11)
Winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Prep, 2 p.m. Thursday
FAB FIVE
G Darius LuBom, Kentwood, sr.
F Cameron Cranston, Union, sr.
F John Moore, Curtis, sr.
F Malcolm Cola, Federal Way, sr.
F Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, so.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Gonzaga Prep (23-1): The most exciting game of last year’s 4A tournament was the state semifinals, when Federal Way’s go-ahead bucket beat Gonzaga Prep, 46-44. The Bullpups enter with a secret weapon this time around — 6-foot-7 sophomore sensation Anton Watson.
2. Union (19-4): The Titans had never before reached state three consecutive years. That’s the power of 6-foot-7 senior Cameron Cranston (19.3 ppg). The left-hander and three-year starter was selected as the 4A state player of the year by the coaches association.
3. Federal Way (24-2): Three-year starting point guard? Check. Rim protector who gobbles up rebounds? Also check. PG Marcus Stephens (18 ppg, 8 apg) and C Malcolm Cola (19 ppg, 13 rpg, 4 bpg) hope to make Eagles the first team in state history to win three straight 4A titles.
4. Kentwood (23-3): Coach Blake Solomon believes this backcourt of Darius LuBom (15 ppg, 4 apg, 4 rpg) and Rayvaughn Bolton (15.3 ppg, 4 apg, 3.5 rpg) is the best there is in the state. No longer state underdogs, Conquerors have sights set on return trip to 4A title game.
5. Curtis (21-4): Dark horse pick to run to 4A title game? Maybe with a HOF coach (Tim Kelly) and three starting seniors making a return trip to the Dome — PG Nate Ward (5.5 ppg), G Sindou Diallo (16.3 ppg, 4A SPSL defensive POY) and F John Moore (17.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 4A SPSL MVP).
6. Davis (19-4): Riding on the Pirates’ side: history. They won the state title in 2010 and lost to Federal Way in the 2015 title game. Coach Eli Juarez is heading to the Dome for the third time in six years thanks to a stout defense, led by CBBN defensive player of the year Collin Kelley.
7. Richland (16-4): Coach Earl Streufert’s teams always have great shooters. But this one also has size, with 6-foot-6 MCC MVP Tyler Kurtz and 7-foot-3 junior Riley Sorn (13 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 bpg) protecting the paint. The Bombers have won 11 of their past 12 games entering state.
8. Glacier Peak (19-4): In the program’s nine-year history, this is its seventh trip to the state tournament. Bobby Martin (17.5 ppg) and Seiver Southard (14.1 ppg) are the lone two returners from last year’s team
9. Bellarmine Prep (17-9): Few players improved as much in the South Sound from a year ago as G Joey Bodoia (17.2 ppg) as the Lions are in the Tacoma Dome for the first time since 2012. He and QB-turned-forward Christian Moore (11.9 ppg) make for a talented tag team.
10. Enumclaw (15-11): The last time coach Terry Johnson was in the Tacoma Dome he coached the Auburn Riverside girls to the state title in 2010 — the same year Enumclaw lost to Union in the 4A boys title game. 6-foot-7 Kaden Anderson (19.2 ppg) can get his shot whenever he wants.
11. Kennedy Catholic (19-7): The Lancers sneaked into the 3A state tournament last year. Now it’s in the 4A state tournament led by guard Emilio Mancol (18.9 ppg). They enter having won five of their past six games, including a regional win over Kentridge.
12. Inglemoor (13-11): F Jaxon Peay (11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg) has scored in double figures in nine of his past 10 games. And what a time for the Vikings to get hot — winning six of their past seven. G Ryan Hamilton (11.1 ppg) is a big lift when he’s hitting.
4A GIRLS
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
At the Tacoma Dome
WEDNESDAY’S FIRST ROUND
3:45 p.m.: Woodinville (19-4) vs. No. 4 Bellarmine Prep (23-2)
Winner vs. No. 1 Central Valley (24-0), 3:45 p.m. Thursday
5:30 p.m.: No. 10 Todd Beamer (19-6) vs. No. 6 Kentridge (22-5)
Winner vs. No. 9 Kentlake (22-4), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
7:15 p.m.: No. 8 Auburn Riverside (20-6) vs. No. 2 Sunnyside (18-3)
Winner vs. No. 3 Glacier Peak (22-1), 7:15 p.m. Thursday
9 p.m.: Eastlake (19-6) vs. Camas (16-7)
Winner vs. No. 5 Moses Lake (20-3), 9 p.m. Thursday
FAB FIVE
G Sam Fatkin, Glacier Peak, sr.
F Lacie Hull, Central Valley, jr.
F Lexie Hull, Central Valley, jr.
F Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
G McKenzi Williams, Auburn Riverside, sr.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (24-0): State tournament? Or the Central Valley Invitational? Good luck to all who run into the defending 4A state champions with a 51-game winning streak and a pair of Stanford commits — twins Lexie Hull (16.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Lacie Hull (12.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.3 apg).
2. Glacier Peak (22-1): This three-headed monster of Kayla Watkins (16.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg, Weber State commit), Paisley Johnson (15.8 ppg, 6 rpg, BYU commit) and Sam Fatkin (14.8 ppg, 7.4 apg, Arizona commit) has reached the Tacoma Dome stage for the first time.
3. Moses Lake (20-3): Jamie Loera follows in the footsteps of her older sisters Jessie, who is now at Gonzaga, and Jordan (Oregon) as Big 9 players of the year. She scored 25 points in a regional round win over Kentridge to clinch a bye to the quarterfinals.
4. Sunnyside (18-3): The Grizzlies don’t have a starter taller than 5-foot-7. But they return to the Tacoma Dome for the second time since 2014 behind Emilee Maldonado (18.8 ppg), a Great Falls signee with ice water in her veins and more than 1,000 career points.
5. Bellarmine Prep (23-2): Arizona commit Shalyse Smith (16.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg) is a two-time league MVP for the Lions as a junior. But these state games are often won with great guard play which the Lions will need from sophomore Reyelle Frazier (9.8 ppg, 2.8 apg), and juniors Madeline Garcia (4A SPSL defensive player of the year) and Jenny Hagle (7.1 ppg).
6. Camas (16-7): The Camas football and girls soccer teams won state titles. Can the girls basketball team keep the run going? This is the school’s first trip to the Tacoma Dome in school history. Courtney Clemmer (9.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and Haley Hanson (9.1 ppg) lead the team in scoring.
7. Todd Beamer (19-6): It’s been G Japhera McEachin’s (12.7 ppg) turn to lead the Titans. And now she has them in the Tacoma Dome for the third consecutive year. If she can control the pace from the point and P Makenzie Bond (13.1 ppg) and P Darion Brown (12.1 ppg) dominate the paint — watch out.
8. Kentridge (22-5): 6-foot-3 sophomore JaQuaya Miller (11.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg) gets a lot of attention in the paint as the 4A NPSL Cascade MVP, but the presence of 6-1 freshman Jordyn Jenkins (10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg) makes for a potent 1-2 punch. Kentridge’s top five scorers are juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
9. Kentlake (22-4): What kind of job has coach GC Hilburn done with this group? He lost reigning league MVP G Sydney Peterson before the season to an ACL tear, has one player averaging in double digits — Lake Oswego transfer Gabby Bruno (10.1 ppg) and here the Falcons are with a first-round bye.
10. Auburn Riverside (20-6): So much revolves around the Ravens’ “Big Three” of G McKenzi Williams (18.8 ppg, 4.6 spg), P Faith Turner (10.9 ppg) and G Olivia Denton (9.6 ppg). Williams, a two-time league MVP, is capable of taking over in the fourth quarter.
11. Woodinville (19-4): The Falcons have opened state with a win in each of their past three appearances (2012, 2011, 2006). Senior P Gabriella Whalen (12.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg) is the leading scorer while Regan Schenck (7.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 7.1 apg) does a bit of everything.
12. Eastlake (19-6): When Bothell didn’t make the state tournament despite owning the No. 1 spot in the WIAA’s RPI rankings, it was the Wolves to thank with a 64-62 upset win. Junior guard Gina Marxen (17.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.7 apg) and 6-foot-3 freshman Keeli Burton (14.4 ppg, 11.6 rpg) make Eastlake tick.
