Class 3A boys and girls basketball state tournament primers

3A BOYS
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
At the Tacoma Dome
WEDNESDAY’S FIRST ROUND
3:45 p.m.: No. 8 Seattle Prep (18-8) vs. No. 10 Timberline (18-7)
Winner vs. No. 3 Lincoln (25-0), 3:45 p.m. Thursday
5:30 p.m.: No. 9 Shorecrest (22-2) vs. No. 7 Stanwood (21-3)
Winner vs. No. 1 Nathan Hale (26-0), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
7:15 p.m.: Wilson (19-6) vs. Capital (22-4)
Winner vs. No. 4 West Seattle (20-6), 7:15 p.m. Thursday
9 p.m.: Bellevue (20-7) vs. No. 5 Rainier Beach (20-8)
Winner vs. No. 2 Garfield (21-5), 9 p.m. Thursday
FAB FIVE
G Daejon Davis, Garfield, sr.
G Jaylen Nowell, Garfield, sr.
G Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, jr.
F Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale, sr.
G Nate Pryor, West Seattle, sr.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Nathan Hale (26-0): Thought Seattle’s Metro League was already loaded? Then Nathan Hale happened. Add the No. 1 high school player in the nation in the form of a 6-foot-10 forward, Michael Porter Jr. (37.2 ppg, 13.3 rpg), and a former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy as a coach and that’s a recipe for the No. 1 team in the country.
2. Garfield (21-5): Will Clover Park graduate Ed Haskins was had his run of back-to-back state titles end last year with a semifinal loss to Rainier Beach. Can he get back to title game in final run with senior UW signees Jaylen Nowell (20.5 ppg) and Daejon Davis (16.2 ppg, 8.6 apg, 4.4 spg)?
3. Lincoln (25-0): The Abes are 25-0 for first time since 1976 starting three energetic guards in 3A PCL MVP Trevante Anderson (18 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg), Emmett Linton III and Le’Zjon Bonds and two athletic big men in 6-foot-6 Willie Thomas (3A PCL defensive POY) and 6-4 Anthony Braggs Jr. All are juniors.
4. West Seattle (20-6): The Wildcats are playing in the Tacoma Dome for just the second time in school history, last winning a state playoff game in 1970. They have the WIBCA 3A player of the year in PG Nate Pryor, a Seattle U signee, and a pair of 6-foot-8 posts the paint in Abdullahi Mohamed and Yusuf Mohamed.
5. Rainier Beach (20-8): The Vikings lost to Nathan Hale by four points on Feb. 18, then by nine on Saturday. Could coach Mike Bethea have a repeat state-title run in these Beach boys? If Kevin Porter Jr. (20.5 ppg, 11 rpg) keeps his do-everything-pace up, maybe they do.
6. Seattle Prep (18-8): The under-the-radar Panthers could be lethal in the Tacoma Dome. Especially with their twin towers – 6-foot-10 Nic Lynch and 6-foot-9 Collin Welp, the son of the late UW legend Christian Welp. But G Aaron Nettles and his long-distance range makes Seattle Prep a complete team.
7. Stanwood (21-3): Don’t count the Spartans out from competing in this Metro League state tournament. They were leading Garfield at halftime last week before losing 83-76. Chase Strieby (16.9 ppg) and AJ Martinka (15.5 ppg) are back from Stanwood’s Tacoma Dome trip a year ago.
8. Shorecrest (22-2): A year after playing in 2A, the Scots have fared just fine in 3A behind 6-foot-2 senior guard Malcolm Rosier-Butler (18.3 ppg) and 6-foot-8 senior center Philip Pepple (15.6 ppg). They reached the 2A state title game last year, losing to Clarkston.
9. Timberline (18-7): The Blazers enter the Tacoma Dome for the first time since 2013 after three consecutive regional loser-out exits. Erik Stevenson (20.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.2 apg) has turned it up a notch in the postseason, scoring at least 20 points in six of his past seven games.
10. Wilson (19-6): Coach Dave Alwert is finally starting to see his Rams truly play like a team instead of individual stars. And why not at the perfect time? They’ve won five of their past six games, including stunning sixth-ranked Shadle Park on Saturday behind 6-foot-7 forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (24 ppg, 10 rpg).
11. Bellevue (20-7): First the Wolverines had to survive a loser-out game against Kamiakin, then another loser-out regional against Squalicum. But to advance past the first round, they need one more loser-out win over familiar state-foe Rainier Beach.
12. Capital (22-4): The Cougars might be down without 3A SSC MVP TJ Mickelson. Just don’t count them out. Before losing to undefeated Lincoln in the state regional on Saturday they had won seven of eight games since Mickelson broke his collarbone. Chris Penner (19 ppg, 4 rpg) has stepped up.
