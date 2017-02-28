Class 3A boys and girls basketball state tournament primers

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team Pause

2:03 Big second quarter lifts undefeated Abes over Capital in state regional

1:32 Bethel girls survive a Matz-led Wilson rally to eliminate the Rams

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol