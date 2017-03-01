High School Sports

March 1, 2017 11:06 AM

Lincoln 65, West Seattle 54: No. 7 Lincoln girls cake walk to 3A quarterfinals

By Todd Milles

t.milles@thenewstribune.com

Who is this peppy for a 9 a.m. state basketball tournament game in the Tacoma Dome?

Apparently, the seventh-ranked Lincoln High School girls don’t mind it one bit.

In an unexpected blowout, the Abes are on to the Class 3A quarterfinals after a 65-54 victory over West Seattle.

It was their first state-tournament win at the Tacoma Dome since 2006.

And Lincoln (20-6) will be back on the court again Thursday for the first game of the day – at 9 a.m. - against No. 6 Stanwood.

Senior Morticia McCall led the Abes with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Her right-corner 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in the first half capped a 12-2 run in the final 2:04 to give Lincoln a 33-15 halftime lead.

The Abes shot 52.2 percent from the floor in the first half (12-for-23). They made eight of the final 12 field goals in a 6:48 span.

And they played wide awake following an early-morning shootaround at school.

“We all came at 6:30 (a.m.) to get shots up,” McCall said. “And the music was playing. When that happens, we are an energetic team. We were just hyped.”

Lincoln coach Jamila Jones also threw West Seattle a curve ball Wednesday by coming out in a 2-3 zone – with McCall (5-foot-10), A’shia Donahue (6-2) and Shawndriea Brown (6-0) in the middle of it.

That led to eight Wildcats’ turnovers in the first 12 minutes.

“Nobody who scouted us has seen that,” Jones said. “And that’s because I grew up in an era where you don’t play zone (defense), so it was kind of hard. But when they get after it like that – get hands on basketballs – we are pretty good.

“That big group was active.”

Five days ago in a 3A regional game against Snohomish, the Abes led by 13 points at halftime – and ended up losing in overtime, 41-39, at Rogers High School.

But on Wednesday, they kept the pressure on, stretching the lead to 37-15 after Kondalia Montgomery’s steal and layup just 1:44 into the second half.

The last time the Abes won in the state quarterfinals was in 1980 – 63-59 over Auburn. That was the year they went to the state title game, losing to Garfield.

“As a team (last week), we were far apart,” McCall said. “But we just all came together for this last week in the Dome.”

No. 7 Lincoln girls top West Seattle in 3A quarterfinals

