Richland 63, Davis 51: Bombers, 7-foot-4 center cruise into date with Federal Way

How fun it is to be a 7-foot-4 high school basketball player?
Riley Sorn dunked. But it didn’t look like he had even jumped off the Tacoma Dome hardwood court.
One reporter was interviewing him afterward while standing on a ladder.
“We got the 7-4 guy in there and that’s been real effective,” said Richland High School boys basketball coach Earl Streufert.
Sorn scored 13 points and had seven blocks and Tyler Kurtz scored 14 points for the streaking, eighth-ranked Bombers as they cruised to a 63-51 victory over No. 5 Davis to end the Pirates season in the first round of the 4A state basketball tournament on Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome.
The 7-4 guy will be one of the many challenges for Federal Way when it faces the Bombers in the state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the 4A state quarterfinals as the Eagles begin their quest toward their third consecutive state title – which has never before been accomplished in the 4A classification.
Richland outscored Davis 18-8 in the second quarter and the Pirates never really made it a game after that.
“Our pace is just really good,” said Sorn, a junior. “We’ve had better ball movement and that’s really made a difference.”
The Bombers have won 12 of their past 13 games, with their only loss coming in triple overtime, 81-80, against top-ranked Gonzaga Prep. Steufert loves this team’s balance – reminding him a little of the Bombers’ 2014 team that lost to Garfield in the state title game.
And maybe it’s no coincidence that team had a dominant post player – Steufert’s son, 6-foot-8 Nathan Streufert, who now plays at Seattle Pacific.
“We have three guys who can score 20 any night,” Steufert said. “And we haven’t had a consistent big since my son. Riley is such a different player, but he gives us a lot of flexibility offensively and defensively.”
And they feel they have more than a shot to compete with Federal Way on Thursday.
“I’ve watched tape on them, I know who they are and how they play,” Earl Streufert said. “We’ll break it down today and in practice tomorrow and be prepared.”
Alexzander Delgado scored a game-high 21 points in the season-ending loss for Davis.
