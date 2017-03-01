The Rams upset sixth-ranked Shadle Park, 60-59, at Rogers High School to advance to the Tacoma Dome for the first time since 2014. Emmitt Matthews Jr. made two clutch free throws to seal the win, and paced the Rams with 17 points.
Enumclaw will still head to the Tacoma Dome despite the 75-50 loss in the regional round of the 4A state tournament on Saturday at Battle Ground High School thanks to being in the top eight of the WIAA’s 4A RPI rankings.
"The girls just weren't going to let anything get in our way of going to the Dome," the Auburn Riverside coach said. "Kamiak is a really good team, well-coached, but like I said, nothing was getting in our way tonight."