Enumclaw 52, Inglemoor 43: Hornets win first game in Tacoma Dome since 2010

Freshman guard Peter Erickson scored 15 points, including three from 3-pointers, and junior wing Kaden Anderson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Enumclaw to its first victory in the Tacoma Dome since making the state championship game in 2010. The Hornets, who used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to separate themselves from the Vikings, will play No. 1 Gonzaga Prep in Thursday’s quarterfinals.