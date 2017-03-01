Chief Leschi, Tacoma Baptist boys, Evergreen Lutheran girls all fall

For one quarter, Chief Leschi kept it together in its first state tournament appearance since 2012. But without its lone senior, things went downhill in a 81-58 loss to Toledo on Wednesday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
Toledo’s Joe Wallace hit a step-back 3 at the end of the first quarter to put the Indians up 19-18 in the 2B boys matchup. The Indians outscored Chief Leschi 20-7 in the second quarter, and after that the Warriors (21-7, 12-4 in 2B Pacific) never truly threatened.
No. 9 Chief Leschi was without Yahola Gower, who suffered a high ankle sprain in their regional game. Though the mood in the Warriors’ locker room was somber, coach Scott Halasz was optimistic.
“It ends up being a good experience for the young guys, because they’re going to be here for the next 2-3 years,” Halasz said. “We kind of made a name for ourselves, came out here and gave it our best effort, but this is where the big boys play. … you’re running into teams who have been through the battles before.”
Freshman Donnelle Irvin finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Chief Leschi. Ecko Aughkopinee added 13 points, and Kahea Baker had 10.
Toledo plays Life Christian Academy Thursday at 2 p.m.
1B BOYS
Muckleshoot Tribal 67, Tacoma Baptist 35: Third-seeded Muckleshoot Tribal made 10 3-pointers, shot 48 percent from the field and pulled away after a competitive first quarter. It also held Tacoma Baptist to 21.2 percent shooting — 3 of 26 from 3-point range.
Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin was pleased with his team’s early efforts, which had the Crusaders down just one after the first quarter. Tacoma Baptist was making its first tournament appearance in 12 years.
“Our game plan going in was to take away their break, stop dribble-penetration and contest 3s, and I thought we did that the first quarter,” Hamlin said. “And then it just got away from us. … we kind of looked at each other like, ‘boy, that went quick.’ ”
PJ Talen finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds and Jacob McGehee added 11 points for the Crusaders.
Muckleshoot Tribal will face No. 4 Lummi Nation Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
1B GIRLS
Neah Bay 47, Evergreen Lutheran 39: Katelyn Schwartz scored a game-high 17 points, but it was not enough to overcome a balanced Red Devilts team that had three scorers in double figures.
Vonte Aguirre scored 14 points while Gina McCaulley and Tristin Johnson each scored 10 as Neah Bay took a 23-20 halftime lead and then pulled away from cold-shooting Evergreen Lutheran.
Schwartz finished 6 of 11 from the field, and helped the Eagles stay close. But Evergreen Lutheran struggled after halftime, shooting 28 percent (7-of-25).
Neah Bay faces No. 1 Colton Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
