Stanwood 63, Shorecrest 52: Second-quarter run propels Spartans to win

Stanwood junior Nate Kummer scored 13 points, all of which came in the second quarter where the Spartans outscored the Scots 25-8, to turn a close game into a 14-point halftime lead. The Spartans were able to hold on for a 63-52 win, ending the Scots season. Stanwood will face Nathan Hale, the No. 1-ranked team in the state and the nation, at 5:30 p.m. in Thursday’s quarterfinals.