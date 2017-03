Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson outlast Capital in Tacoma Dome

In a back-and-forth game with highs and lows for both schools, Emmitt Matthews Jr. just wasn’t going to let Wilson’s season end, scoring a game-high 21 points as the Rams held on for a 58-53 victory over the Cougars on Wednesday in the first round of the 3A state tournament inside the Tacoma Dome.