Snohomish 55, Seattle Prep 36: Defense leads Snohomish girls to semifinals

The Snohomish High School girls basketball team had one goal in the state 3A quarterfinals against Seattle Prep: take Chinwe Ezeonu and Bea Franklin out of the game.
And they absolutely did in their 53-36 over Seattle Prep.
Ezeonu was only held to one point a day after dropping 24 against Bellevue. Franklin fared a little better with nine points, still far from the 23 she scored against Bellevue as well.
“We focused on trying to take those two out of the game,” said Snohomish coach Ken Roberts. “Other kids are going to score in that type of defense, but stopping their main players was our main focus.”
On the other side of the court, Kyra Beckman dominated the paint.
“She’s got really long arms and is a really good athlete,” Roberts said. “We have really good defensive players and Beckman is always there to help.”
She came away with two blocks and seven rebounds to add to her game high 17 points.
But the star of the game for Snohomish would be Katie Brandvold.
Brandvold’s defense on Ezeonu was the difference, as Brandvold only allowed Ebeozu to take one shot.
“She is doing such a great job leading this group right now,” Roberts said. “She goes and guards the other team’s best player every game. That’s a nice thing to have. Whether it’s a point guard or a power forward, we will put Brandvold on them.”
And even though she didn’t finish with the flashiest offensive stats (11 points), her stepping up this year for Snohomish has made a huge difference.
Snohomish will play Mercer Island at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Tacoma Dome in the 3A state semifinals.
