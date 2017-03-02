Gonzaga Prep 53, Enumclaw 30: Defense dominates for Bullpups, who will face Kentwood in 4A semifinals

Gonzaga Prep, the top-ranked 4A team in the state, held Enumclaw to just 16 points through three quarters in a 53-30 rout of the Hornets. Enumclaw’s Kaden Anderson, who leads the team averaging 19.8 points per game, was held scoreless. Gonzaga Prep will play No. 3 Kentwood at 5:30 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals. Enumclaw will play No. 6 Curtis at 10:30 a.m. in a loser-out game.