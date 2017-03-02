Kentridge 55, Kentlake 44: Chargers’ comeback nets first 4A semifinal berth

5:03 Richland edges two-time defending champion Federal Way in state quarterfinals Pause

2:33 Foss heats up in second half to beat Pullman in quarterfinals

1:37 Cascade Christian advances to 1A quarterfinals

1:44 Lincoln girls take down Stanwood 52-37 in state basketball playoffs

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome

1:32 No. 7 Lincoln girls top West Seattle in 3A quarterfinals

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland