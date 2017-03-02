Nathan Hale 86, Stanwood 63: Raiders lack enthusiasm, but still advance to 3A semifinals

Nathan Hale senior Michael Porter Jr. scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and sophomore guard PJ Fuller added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Nathan Hale to an 86-63 win over Stanwood in the 3A state quarterfinals on Thursday. The undefeated Raiders, who are the nation’s and the state’s No. 1-ranked team, will face No. 3 Lincoln, the only other remaining unbeaten team, at 7:15 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals. Stanwood will face Seattle Prep in a loser-out game at 2 p.m.