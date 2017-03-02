Glacier Peak 48, Sunnyside 47: Kayla Watkins’ clutch performance pushes Glacier Peak to semis

Kayla Watkins’ four late free throws sealed Glacier Peak’s 48-47 win Thursday over Sunnyside and a trip to the class 4A state semifinals in a nail-bitter at the Tacoma Dome.
“She really wanted to win and did a great job,” Glacier Peak coach Brian Hill said.
Watkins scored a team high 18 points and was dominant under the hoop, scoring the first four points in addition to the last four.
“To get a win, even by a point you know, at this point it’s just win and move on so it feels really good to get that off our back,” said Hill.
Both teams battled in the first half, exchanging 3-pointers. Sunnyside trailed by seven at the break before making a big comeback in the third, outscoring Glacier Peak 17-8 in the period.
“Towards the end there we had to change up defense because Maldonado was killing us,” Hill said. “So we changed it up and it paid off.”
Hill said that his team needs to remain focused on playing their game moving forward.
“They did a great job of flustering us. We were probably complaining a little bit too much about the reffing and not about what we’re doing,” said Hill. “That drags you down a little bit.”
This focus is something Hill practices himself, as even a celebrity could not distract him from the game at hand.
“When we were walking out here, Macklemore walked right by me and it was like one on one and I just kept walking because it was game time,” said Hill.
Glacier Peak will play 9 p.m. Friday against Moses Lake in the semifinals.
