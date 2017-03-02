Lynden 64, White River 42: Lions roll to send Hornets to consolation

5:03 Richland edges two-time defending champion Federal Way in state quarterfinals Pause

2:01 Kentridge defeats rival Kentlake, 59-54, at Tacoma Dome

2:33 Foss heats up in second half to beat Pullman in quarterfinals

3:09 Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood runaway late to beat Bellarmine in first round

1:44 Lincoln girls take down Stanwood 52-37 in state basketball playoffs

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line