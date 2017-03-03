Moses Lake 46, Camas 36: Jessica Olson’s perfect shooting lifts Chiefs into semifinals

Jessica Olson scored 21 points, leading Moses Lake to a 46-36 win over Camas in the quarterfinals of the 4A girls tournament inside the Tacoma Dome.
Olson scored 16 of her 21 points in the first half. She was perfect from the field, going seven-for-seven from the field, including four 3-pointers. The only place she missed from was the free throw line, going three-for-five for the game. The senior forward added six rebounds and a block to her stellar night.
“I had my team cheering me on, giving me good passes,” Olson said. “We stuck together, we were playing good on defense. I think our adrenaline was going and that’s what helped me.”
Olson got the Moses Lake offense going with a pair of 3-pointers. The shots gave her team an 8-2 lead with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter. Camas struggled offensively, trailing 18-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Jamie Loera closed out the first half strong for the Chiefs. In the final five minutes, she hit four free throws and a breakaway layin. She had 12 points at the half, finishing with 14.
Camas adjusted at halftime, switching their defense to a 1-2-2 full court press. The changes worked, as Moses Lake scored three points in the third quarter. The Papermakers had four different players score, cutting the lead to 13 entering the fourth quarter.
“Not poorly, but not as good as we could,” Moses Lake head coach Matt Strophly said. “We definitely got to fix some things with that. We’re passive with it, and we need to be passively aggressive with it. We need to take care of the ball and move it. Our offense wasn’t very smooth once we got it across, and we need to fix that.”
Senior Courtney Clemmer was fantastic for the Papermakers. The senior post had 11 points, seven coming in the second half. She had a huge impact on the boards, finishing the game with 12 rebounds. Camas pulled to within nine, but couldn’t get any closer as Moses Lake would hang on to win.
The Chiefs face Glacier Peak in the state semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday.
