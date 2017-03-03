Garfield coach Ed Haskins discusses win over Rainier Beach

In a game where neither team led by more than three points until the final minute of the third quarter, the second-ranked Bulldogs finally pulled away in the fourth, and held off a furious Viking rally late for a 59-58 win over the fifth-ranked Vikings in a 3A state quarterfinal game on Thursday. Jaylen Nowell led Garfield with 24 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. had 28 for the Vikings. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 West Seattle in the semifinals at 9 p.m. on Friday. Rainier Beach will face Wilson at 2 p.m. in a loser-out game.