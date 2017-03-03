High School Sports

No. 7 Stanwood 61, No. 8 Seattle Prep 58: Martinka, Strieby lead Spartans’ comeback

By TJ Cotterill

Turns out these Stanwood High School boys basketball players with the bleached hair and eight seniors had a more in them than the start of this game suggested.

The seventh-ranked Spartans rallied from a double-digit deficit, getting 16 points and nine rebounds from AJ Martinka and Chase Strieby’s 15 points and seven rebounds, in their 61-58 victory over No. 8 Seattle Prep in the consolation round of the 3A state tournament on Friday in the Tacoma Dome.

Just like against Timberline in the first round, Seattle Prep got off to a big lead early, taking a 12-2 lead with three 3-pointers from 6-foot-9 forward Collin Welp, the son of late UW legend Christian Welp.

“They apparently didn’t hear me say that we needed to cover him,” Stanwood coach Zach Ward said.

Welp scored a game-high 18 points.

But he didn’t hit another 3-pointer the rest of the game. Stanwood then trailed 26-17 in the second quarter but used a tenacious zone press – similar to what Lincoln did in its win over Seattle Prep on Thursday – to go on a 14-5 run, tying the game at 31-31 in the third quarter.

And Stanwood handled Seattle Prep’s size – with Welp and 6-foot-10 Nic Lynch – the rest of the way. It came after losing to No. 1 Nathan Hale, 86-63, on Thursday, and getting pummeled by 6-foot-9 Michael Porter Jr., who had 36 points and 15 rebounds.

“We were really excited to come back today,” Ward said. “Our kids played extremely hard in their effort last night. I think a 23-point loss to the No. 1 team in the nation is just fine because I’m pretty sure the oddsmakers had us losing by more than that.”

Seattle Prep’s Aaron Nettles had a 3-pointer hit off the iron at the buzzer that could have sent the game to overtime. The Panthers’ season ended with the loss.

NO. 8 SEATTLE PREP

14

15

10

19

--

58

NO. 7 STANWOOD

12

13

14

22

--

61

SP: Sricklin 8, Trifunovic 6, Woodward 8, Nettles 7, Gale 2, For 4, Welp 18, Lynch 5

ST: Martinka 16, Kelley 2, Strieby 15, Borseth 8, Wilhonen 8, Kummer 10, DeBoer 2

