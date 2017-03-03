Kentwood advances to 4A championship after 56-53 win over Gonzaga Prep

Kentwood’s Eli’sha Sheppard (23) runs with the ball as players celebrate their win. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Eli’sha Sheppard (23) leaps into the air as players celebrate their win. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Koby Huerta drives to the basket in the fourth quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Rayvaughn Bolton celebrates a Gonzaga Pep turnover in the final minutes of the game. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Koby Huerta defends Gonzaga Prep’s Devin Culp (10) in the first quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s D’angelo Minnis (5) attempts a steal from Gonzaga Prep’s Sheldon Byrd in the fourth quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach (15) pulls down a rebound in the third quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach pulls down a rebound as Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) hits the ground in the second quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach pulls down a rebound as Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) hits the ground in the second quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach pulls down a rebound as Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) hits the ground in the second quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) fouls Kentwood’s Darius Lubom (25) as Lubom drives to the basket in the second quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Darius Lubom (25) loses control of the ball in the first quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Koby Huerta (2) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach (15) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kentwood’s Rayvaughn Bolton (3) drives to the basket in the first quarter. Kentwood played Gonzaga Prep in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com