Rainier Beach 93, Wilson 72: Vikings rebound from quarterfinal loss to Garfield, end Wilson’s season

Kevin Porter scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Rainier Beach to a 93-72 win over Wilson in a loser-out game of the 3A state tournament on Friday. The fifth-ranked Vikings, who had four players score in double figures, rebounded from a one-point loss to Garfield in the quarterfinals to advance to Saturday’s fourth-sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. against Stanwood. Emmitt Matthews Jr. led the Rams with 23 points in their final game of the season.