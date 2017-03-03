2B Boys: Life Christian Academy falls to physical Liberty (Spangle), 57-49 in semifinals

1:50 Federal Way bounces back, tops Kennedy 77-56 Pause

2:42 Trevante Anderson, Emmett Linton lift Lincoln to state semifinals

5:03 Richland edges two-time defending champion Federal Way in state quarterfinals

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:43 Turning the Northern Lights into music