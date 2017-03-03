Curtis 64, Enumclaw 48: Zack Paulsen scores 20, helps Vikings bounce back from quarterfinal loss

Zack Paulsen scored 20 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to help Curtis bounce back from a quarterfinal loss to Kentwood with a 64-48 win over Enumclaw in a 4A loser-out game of the state tournament on Friday. The Vikings move on to play Federal Way, which won the previous two 4A state championships, at 8 a.m. on Saturday.